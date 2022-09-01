Talk of the Town: Balmedie’s village inn re-opens its doors this Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: Balmedie’s village inn re-opens its doors this Friday

By Jamie Wilde
September 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Pub classics, fine drinks and a homely atmosphere awaits for Balmedie locals with the re-opening of their local inn this Friday.
Pub classics, fine drinks and a homely atmosphere awaits for Balmedie locals with the re-opening of their local inn this Friday.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

With autumn on the horizon, what can be better than the warming atmosphere of a newly reopened village pub with great company and top food and drink?

The White Horse Inn

The White Horse Inn, Balmedie.

From tomorrow, Balmedie will once again welcome its central locale for tasty food and drink, The White Horse Inn, after undergoing owner changes and refurbishment.

Anticipation for this week’s opening has been high in the village.

A sneak peek at its menu reveals many pub classics as well as eye-catching pasta options.

Expect family-friendly vibes here in what’s set to be a popular return for the venue.

Bev’s Bistro

Afternoon teas are a treat at Bev’s Bistro.

Situated on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street, Bev’s Bistro is one of Aberdeen’s top spots for lunching in style.

Its afternoon teas are something of a speciality with a wide array of filled finger sandwiches, savoury delights and sweet treats almost looking too elegant to tuck into.

Private dining experiences are also available here if you’re after a little extra luxury.

MrBeast Burger

American-style burger. Picture: Shutterstock.

Ghost kitchens are becoming an increasingly popular concept for food and drink businesses across the north-east.

One that does it best is MrBeast Burger, which opened in Kingswells earlier this year.

Available for delivery or pick-up, classic American-style burgers are of course the star attraction here. But the loaded Beast Style Fries are also well worth a look-in.

Inn at the Park

Italian antipasti wine snacks set. Picture: Shutterstock.

If you’re keen to try and lap up the last of summer, Inn at the Park on Aberdeen’s Deemount Terrace is well suited for its Italian-themed menu and al fresco dining options.

As well as being a popular family-friendly hotel, the venue’s bar and restaurant also hosts a special four-course Italian meal every Thursday. It looks… Bellissimo.

Chop Grill & Bar

Ginger beef at Chop Grill & Bar.

Chop Grill & Bar is a restaurant on Aberdeen’s St Andrew Street that’s ideal for various occasions.

The popular venue is renowned for its burgers and tender grilled meats, but lighter bites and vegetarian options can be enjoyed alongside a refreshing cocktail.

What’s more, if you work in the emergency services, you can bring along your work ID for 25% off your bill.

