Talk of the Town: Balmedie’s village inn re-opens its doors this Friday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

With autumn on the horizon, what can be better than the warming atmosphere of a newly reopened village pub with great company and top food and drink?

The White Horse Inn

From tomorrow, Balmedie will once again welcome its central locale for tasty food and drink, The White Horse Inn, after undergoing owner changes and refurbishment.

Anticipation for this week’s opening has been high in the village.

A sneak peek at its menu reveals many pub classics as well as eye-catching pasta options.

Expect family-friendly vibes here in what’s set to be a popular return for the venue.

Bev’s Bistro

Situated on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street, Bev’s Bistro is one of Aberdeen’s top spots for lunching in style.

Its afternoon teas are something of a speciality with a wide array of filled finger sandwiches, savoury delights and sweet treats almost looking too elegant to tuck into.

Private dining experiences are also available here if you’re after a little extra luxury.

MrBeast Burger

Ghost kitchens are becoming an increasingly popular concept for food and drink businesses across the north-east.

One that does it best is MrBeast Burger, which opened in Kingswells earlier this year.

Available for delivery or pick-up, classic American-style burgers are of course the star attraction here. But the loaded Beast Style Fries are also well worth a look-in.

Inn at the Park

If you’re keen to try and lap up the last of summer, Inn at the Park on Aberdeen’s Deemount Terrace is well suited for its Italian-themed menu and al fresco dining options.

As well as being a popular family-friendly hotel, the venue’s bar and restaurant also hosts a special four-course Italian meal every Thursday. It looks… Bellissimo.

Chop Grill & Bar

Chop Grill & Bar is a restaurant on Aberdeen’s St Andrew Street that’s ideal for various occasions.

The popular venue is renowned for its burgers and tender grilled meats, but lighter bites and vegetarian options can be enjoyed alongside a refreshing cocktail.

What’s more, if you work in the emergency services, you can bring along your work ID for 25% off your bill.