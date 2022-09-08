Talk of the Town: Turkish delights at this Banchory grill restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

After a taste of Turkish cuisine this weekend? This Banchory restaurant has plenty of options to pick from…

Olive Tree Banchory

Since opening just before Christmas last year, Olive Tree Banchory, situated on Dee Street, has been delighting north-east foodies with its wide range of Turkish cuisine.

Homemade baklava is one of the restaurant’s must-haves. Grill favourites like kofte are the star of the show, but authentic meze starters are also at hand here.

Kids can eat happily too with a plentiful range of options – what’s not to like?

Grape & Grain

This classy wine bar on Aberdeen’s Thistle Street is the place to be if you’re looking to have a lavish weekend.

Wines from varying regions around the world impress at varying prices.

Cocktails are also freshly prepared with seasons in mind and the range of light bites on offer are irresistible. Try one of the venue’s food slates, you won’t regret it.

Fu Kwai

Sometimes, you just can’t beat a takeaway when it comes to the weekend. If you’re looking for one of the best Chinese options in Aberdeen, Fu Kwai on Summerhill Court is one of the city’s top-rated.

Big portions come at very reasonable prices here with plenty of curry, sweet and sour and other Chinese takeaway favourites to choose from. Leftovers aplenty!

Miller & Carter

This steakhouse is renowned across the country for its indulgent food.

Aberdonians can get their share at its Union Street restaurant where steaks of all shapes and sizes do not disappoint.

Push the boat out further with its steak experiences or head down on Thursdays for its date night offering where three-course meals come in at under £30 per person.

Oor Wullie’s Braw Fish and Chips

As if Oor Wullie wasn’t already enough of a legend, his Braw Fish and Chips are putting his name on the food and drink map in Aberdeen.

Based on Great Western Road, gluten-free fish suppers are available here alongside other chip shop favourites.

Ice cream is also served here and every item’s comic-stripped packaging is a marvel in itself.