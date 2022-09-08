Talk of the Town: Turkish delights at this Banchory grill restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: Turkish delights at this Banchory grill restaurant

By Jamie Wilde
September 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Assorted meze dishes are an eye-catching option to enjoy at Olive Tree Banchory Turkish charcoal grill house and restaurant. Picture from Shutterstock.
Assorted meze dishes are an eye-catching option to enjoy at Olive Tree Banchory Turkish charcoal grill house and restaurant. Picture from Shutterstock.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

After a taste of Turkish cuisine this weekend? This Banchory restaurant has plenty of options to pick from…

Olive Tree Banchory

Baklava pastry dessert. Picture from Shutterstock.

Since opening just before Christmas last year, Olive Tree Banchory, situated on Dee Street, has been delighting north-east foodies with its wide range of Turkish cuisine.

Homemade baklava is one of the restaurant’s must-haves. Grill favourites like kofte are the star of the show, but authentic meze starters are also at hand here.

Kids can eat happily too with a plentiful range of options – what’s not to like?

Grape & Grain

Cherry margarita and raspberry mojito at Grape & Grain.

This classy wine bar on Aberdeen’s Thistle Street is the place to be if you’re looking to have a lavish weekend.

Wines from varying regions around the world impress at varying prices.

Cocktails are also freshly prepared with seasons in mind and the range of light bites on offer are irresistible. Try one of the venue’s food slates, you won’t regret it.

Fu Kwai

Fu Kwai takeaway options.

Sometimes, you just can’t beat a takeaway when it comes to the weekend. If you’re looking for one of the best Chinese options in Aberdeen, Fu Kwai on Summerhill Court is one of the city’s top-rated.

Big portions come at very reasonable prices here with plenty of curry, sweet and sour and other Chinese takeaway favourites to choose from. Leftovers aplenty!

Miller & Carter

Steak at Miller and Carter, Union Street.

This steakhouse is renowned across the country for its indulgent food.

Aberdonians can get their share at its Union Street restaurant where steaks of all shapes and sizes do not disappoint.

Push the boat out further with its steak experiences or head down on Thursdays for its date night offering where three-course meals come in at under £30 per person.

Oor Wullie’s Braw Fish and Chips

Ootside Oor Wullie’s Braw Fish and chips.

As if Oor Wullie wasn’t already enough of a legend, his Braw Fish and Chips are putting his name on the food and drink map in Aberdeen.

Based on Great Western Road, gluten-free fish suppers are available here alongside other chip shop favourites.

Ice cream is also served here and every item’s comic-stripped packaging is a marvel in itself.

