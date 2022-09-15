Macduff cafe brings smiles to the seafront

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Macduff’s seafront has a rich history with fishing.

The centre of the town today still revolves around the harbour, although visitors are more likely to flock to the popular aquarium to see some fish in the flesh.

But one cafe overlooking Banff Bay and the North Sea that’s attracting customers for different reasons is The Seafront.

Run by Marilyn Paterson, this homely venue has made a name for itself with its fresh homemade food and friendly hospitality.

From indulgent cakes and traybakes to locally sourced fish in its Cullen skink, the varied menu at The Seafront is tailored with all tastes in mind.

Hot drinks and sweet milkshakes are also a hit here. But what’s imperative for Marilyn is that every customer walks out of The Seafront with a smile on their face.

“We always want to make sure that everyone enjoys coming in,” says Marilyn.

“Even if it’s just someone in for a cup of coffee, it’s important that they go away feeling happy.

“You’re never sure in this current climate if there’s people feeling lonely and are just needing a bit of company, so it’s always good to take the time to have a wee chat with people.”

Pastures new

Originally from the village of Gordonstoun, Marilyn has worked around Banff and Macduff for the majority of her career.

She has two children and her husband, David, also owns a ship chandler business, conveniently located next door to The Seafront.

It was through her husband that Marilyn was persuaded to try her hand at a new career path by opening the cafe.

Marilyn said: “My husband had an empty property lying here which used to be the fish selling office next to the ship chandler he runs.

“He was using it as storage at the time and he was the one that persuaded me to turn it into a cafe – he obviously thought I was a good enough baker and cook to be able to do it!

“Up until then I’d had varied careers, usually to do with accounts and administration.

“So, opening the café seven years ago was something that was completely new to me.

“It’s got its advantages and disadvantages working next door to each other! But he’s my go-to guy if I run out of something and I need a little food delivery.”

The Seafront

Marilyn may not have had any prior experience running a café before, but she’s made hers feel like a home from home for many customers across the last seven years.

Most of her time is spent in the kitchen, but with its open view she still likes to interact with customers.

“My door to the kitchen is always open – unless I’m making a racket with electric mixers,” she laughs.

“I like for people to be able to see what I’m doing and have an open feel.”

And when you’re making quality food and drink on a daily basis, Marilyn certainly has every right to let her customers see the magic in the kitchen.

Homemade attractions

“Everything that we serve is made here on the premises – I think that this is our best feature,” says Marilyn.

“I bake our cakes, traybakes, scones, desserts… everything.

“Some recent popular bakes we’ve had recently have been the meringue roulade and our cheesecakes.

“I also offer my traybakes boxed up ready to go out for people to take away.

“Everyone usually takes at least one box with them and they can be frozen as well so you can enjoy whenever you like.”

When it comes to freshly prepared hot dishes, Marilyn’s homely cooking also hits the high notes.

“We do Cullen skink every Thursday, which I started because we had a customer from Fraserburgh who could only manage to come here every Thursday, so I said I’d make it every Thursday!” she says.

“There’s homemade quiche too, locally sourced fish and chips, various paninis in all kinds of fillings.

“I also do a Seafront burger which is really popular. That’s topped with chorizo, blue cheese and black pudding.

“It’s a varied menu and there’s usually something for everyone.”

Delicious drinks

A self-obsessed lover of tea, Marilyn can enjoy any dish put in front of her alongside a cup of good old breakfast tea.

Luckily, there are other drinks options for customers to savour at The Seafront.

“Lattes are always our most popular drinks here,” she explains.

“Other usual coffees like cappuccinos and mochas also go down well.

“We have Oreo milkshakes made with ice cream, as well as Biscoff and Nutella which are really popular with younger generations.

“There’s also hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows – that’s a favourite of mine, especially when you add in a shot of some flavoured syrup!”

Overcoming obstacles

Like every business, there have been hurdles to jump across the last seven years for The Seafront.

Overcoming the challenges of lockdown and retaining her solid team of staff was something that Marilyn was hugely grateful for.

Rising energy bills are now sadly a big concern for Marilyn, posing the largest challenge she’s set to face yet.

“It’s a worry just now, to be honest,” Marilyn explains.

“I’m currently being quoted a new contract around 4.5 times more than what I’m paying at the moment, which isn’t doable for me.

“I would love for the place to continue as it is without any stress.”

Job filled with pride

But despite the difficulties, it’s the sense of pride and enjoyment in running her own café that remains at the forefront of Marilyn’s mind.

As well as delicious food and drink, it’s the comfort and homeliness that The Seafront exudes, championed superbly by Marilyn herself, that forms the secret ingredient that makes this cafe special.

“I love to see happy customers and I do enjoy what I do,” says Marilyn.

“The cafe is a good addition to the places people can visit here in Macduff.

“Whether it’s families visiting the aquarium, local regulars or tourists from all around the world, I love meeting people and finding out a bit about them.

“It’s a sense of pride, I suppose.”

A round of questions with Marilyn Paterson of The Seafront Cafe…

Favourite type of tea?

A plain breakfast tea – that’s right up my street.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

For everyone that knows me well, they know that it would have to be tea. It’s something I’ve always drank. I could probably survive without food, but not tea.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Nothing exciting! Probably lots of tea, maybe some gin as well.

Best tea and biscuit pairing?

I think it’d have to be a cup of tea alongside one of my own home baked millionaire’s shortbreads.

Any secret tips of the hospitality trade?

No, but if anyone knows them, feel free to share them with me!

Best food and drink pairing?

I like my own chicken pesto and mozzarella panini, but I’m not quite sure if it’d go with a cup of tea for most people. It works for me though.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Tea, gin and a Fanta lemon to cool down in the hot weather.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve them?

Well, Tom Cruise is looking quite fit just now, but I think I’m more of a George Clooney girl! I’d have to give him a nice espresso to tie in with his adverts.