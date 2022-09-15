8 restaurants in Inverness to toast your graduation for all budgets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You’ve just walked the stage, have had pictures taken and now you’re ravenous having hardly eaten all day.

Luckily you’ve already booked a restaurant for your graduation meal in the heart of Inverness to toast your success with family and friends.

While some like to splurge on celebratory occasions, others may prefer to get their bang for their buck, opting for a more affordable option.

In this listicle we’ll highlights some of the best places to raise a glass and enjoy delicious dishes.

This gem is situated on the banks of the River Ness and serves up some of the best seafood in the whole of the Highlands.

Expect locally caught fish and shellfish on the menu, with everything from oysters, crab, langoustine, clams, mussels and more, not forgetting the halibut or bass.

My colleague Lauren Robertson recently visited and loved the mussels. She also ordered a non-alcoholic Negroni which sounds utterly divine for those who may be driving.

Starters range from £6.95 to £15.50 while mains are £18.50 to £28.25. All desserts are £7.50.

Address: 1 Greig Street, Inverness IV3 5PT

If you live in Inverness you’ve probably already been to The Mustard Seed Restaurant. It is loved by locals for its gorgeous food and charming interior.

Funnyman Alan Carr recently paid it a visit and had a blast at lunch.

Simple food cooked well, it too is located on the banks of the River Ness and is situated in a converted church.

It is open for both lunch and dinner and there’s an early dinner plus a vegan menu.

A two-course lunch is priced at £15.95 online while on the dinner menu starters range from £4.50 to £16.95 for a grazing platter for two and mains are £16.95 to £28.95.

If it’s good enough for Alan Carr, it’s good enough for me…

Address: 16 Fraser Street, Inverness IV1 1DW

Another Inverness institute, the team take great pride in being the first Rocpool in the city (there’s two for those who don’t know).

Situated on Ness Walk, it too benefits from stunning views of the River Ness. Local ingredients are at the heart of the menus at Rocpool and

It is open for both lunch and dinner Tuesday to Saturday. A two-course lunch is priced at £24.95 while a two-course early evening menu can be enjoyed for £28.95 from 5.30-6.30pm. Prices increase for dinner with the soup starting at £6.95 and the king scallops coming in at £17.95. Mains range from £19.95 to £36.95.

While it is on the pricier side, it is very much worth the money as the quality of produce is outstanding.

Address: 1 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE

If Indian cuisine is what your heart desires the most then put Mangrove on your list.

With more than 30 years experience in the Indian restaurant business, the team behind this business know a thing about good food and drinks.

It’s the perfect place to toast a special occasion because it has a range of mouth-watering cocktails you can enjoy, too.

Many of the curries are suitable for vegans and there’s plenty of options to get stuck into. The Tandoori Makhanwala, which is a cheese curry with a golden crust, is a must for those cheese lovers out there.

There’s a selection of mixed platters, too for around £21-£24 per person, and starters begin at £5.50 while mains start from £10.95.

Address: 78 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LU

This was the last restaurant I ate out in Inverness and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. The Kitchen Brasserie not only is stylish inside with beautiful views of the River Ness, but the food served here is of the highest quality.

While my visit included demolishing a crab brunch dish, The Kitchen Brasserie also has a lunch, early evening and dinner menu to enjoy.

A two-course lunch is priced at £17.50, as is the two-course early evening offering.

Starters on the dinner menu are priced from £5.50 to £11.50 and mains from £18.95 to £26.95.

Top tip: If the carrot cake is available for dessert, go for it. Trust me, you won’t want to miss out on it.

Address: 15 Huntly Street, Inverness IV3 5PR

Looking for some of the best burgers and casual food in town? Be sure to head to Scotch and Rye.

Not only does the American inspired comfort food look and taste good, but the drinks menu, which features craft beer and cocktails, is just as impressive. And don’t forget to check out the whisky menu, too.

This dining style is much more relaxed and features everything from haggis popcorn to fried pickles, chicken wings and jalapeno poppers – all priced at £6 or £7.

The burgers will set you back around a tenner and other mains are priced around £9.50 to £12.

Be sure to check out the dessert menu – that Reece’s cheesecake has my name on it.

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

This charming kitchen and bar has been open since 2014. It is a popular haunt for those who live in and around Inverness and prides itself on using the best of local produce.

Like Scotch and Rye, attention is given to the drinks offering here as much as the food and cocktails range from classics to even an Irn Bru Manhattan.

Dishes range in price from £5.50 to £9.50 for starters while mains are priced from £15 to £26.50.

The food is a mix of elevated pub classics like battered fish and chips and a venison burger to lamb rump, sirloin steak and beetroot risotto.

Address: 50 Union Street, Inverness IV1 1PX

Last but not least is the newest addition to Inverness’ dining scene – Hou Hou Mei.

Opening within the past few months this Asian restaurant is on its way to being one of the busiest venues in the city.

This modern take on Asian cuisine will expose diners to some of the most delicious dishes. I would highly recommend the sweet shredded chilli chicken and the sticky sesame beef.

But be sure to leave a space for dessert, and check out the lush cocktails on offer, too. The Miso Caramel Espresso Martini sounds like a dream.

Starters begin at £6 to £8.50 with mains priced from £14 to £20. Desserts vary from £4.50 to £7. Our restaurant reviewer loved her visit there so be sure to read her review.

Address: 18 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness IV3 5DD