Talk of the Town: Provenance Festival spotlights north-east food and drink

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

North-east food and drink has been celebrated throughout the past week with the second year of Provenance Festival, but there are still many events to explore until Sunday. Find out more below.

Provenance Festival

Food and drink fans should only have one thing on their mind this weekend: getting out to some of the remaining events at this year’s Provenance Festival.

Running until Sunday, gin, craft beer and ice cream taste testing are just a few of the highlights you can tuck into at various locations across the north-east.

Local food, local producers, sensational food and drink. What’s not to like?

Gumboots

Gumboots is a new cafe at Peterhead’s Lakeview Garden Centre putting creative dishes to the fore.

The self-proclaimed concept eatery doesn’t stick to just one cuisine; everything from breakfast tortillas to codfish jambalaya and even Belgian waffles can be rustled up here.

It also aims to tackle food waste by ordering only what’s needed and using any leftover produce to create new specials.

Waste a Weigh

Opening its doors last week, this new Inverurie venture from Waste a Weigh – also based in Rothienorman – is all about promoting the benefits of zero waste shopping in the north-east.

The new premises stocks a wide array of products, many of which are sourced locally.

From Col’s Baking Kits to Aberdeenshire Bee Co. honey, have a gander here and see what takes your fancy.

The Pitstop

Have you seen the fresh new tartan look at The Pitstop?

This much-loved roadside eatery on the A96 is now under new ownership and hosts a wide range of homely dishes all at under £7 each.

Macaroni cheese and stovies with oatcakes are set to be popular winter warmers, but other dishes such as salt and pepper chicken with chips and curry sauce also look the part.

Borsalino

North Deeside Road in Peterculter is home to the popular Italian restaurant Borsalino. This venue has top ratings online and for good reason too.

Favourites like bruschetta, pizza and panna cotta are all easily catered to here and fabulously presented.

Make sure to keep an eye out for regular specials too for new flavour sensations. Enjoy your meal with a wholesome Italian red.