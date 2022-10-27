Chocoholics look away now: Inside the Alford chocolate shop with famous fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Chocoholics look away now: Inside the Alford chocolate shop with famous fans

By Rosemary Lowne
October 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Melt in the mouth: Former nurse Felicity Macdonald and her husband Rory, a retired air ambulance pilot, are celebrating the sweet success of their Alford based chocolate making business. Photos by Chris Sumner DC Thomson.
Melt in the mouth: Former nurse Felicity Macdonald and her husband Rory, a retired air ambulance pilot, are celebrating the sweet success of their Alford based chocolate making business. Photos by Chris Sumner DC Thomson.

When asked to make artisan chocolates for the DVD launch of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone’s new film, Felicity Macdonald and her husband Rory were astonished.

Smooth, creamy and meltingly moreish, it’s not surprising that the couple’s chocolate – made by hand from their HQ in Alford and sold in Macdonalds of Alford, their shop on the Main Street –  has been causing a sweet stir in Hollywood.

“It was amazing as they wanted chocolates made with images from all the different films they’ve been in,” says Felicity.

Tasty and trendy, the couple were also commissioned to make chocolate for the globally renowned fashion house Tommy Hilfiger.

On a sugar high, Felicity, a former nurse and Rory, a retired air ambulance helicopter pilot, tell Society the secret ingredients to their success.

Sweet dreams: Felicity Macdonald and her husband Rory opened Macdonalds of Alford back in 2019.

What makes your chocolate so special?

Our chocolate is handcrafted and artisan. For example with the chocolate slabs, I make them in four-kilogram batches so it’s more about the weight of the chocolate. Also, the ingredients are mixed into the chocolate before it’s put in the mould which I think makes a big difference to the flavour.

Chocolate heaven: Felicity MacDonald says making chocolate is her dream job.

What varieties of chocolate do you make?

We have award-winning dark chocolate gingers. We also have different flavoured buttons such as cappuccino, caramel, ruby, strawberry and orange. Our milk chocolate swiss hearts and the solid milk chocolate cars and buses are also very popular. We also make solid milk chocolate dinky dinosaurs as well as truffles and chocolate slabs – raspberry and white, strawberry and white, raspberry dark, mulled berry.

Dinky dinosaurs: Felicity says the dinky dinosaurs are one of her best sellers.

Do you get to taste chocolate every day?

Yes, I’m often found tasting the chocolate but although I enjoy chocolate I wouldn’t say I’m a chocoholic as such. The most dangerous chocolate to make is the mulled berry. When I leave it to harden Rory likes to tidy up the edges so there’s always less to pack when I’ve made a mulled berry.

Tasty treats: The key lime chocolate buttons are popular.

What other moreish products do you sell?

One of our best sellers has been our roasted coffee beans which are covered in dark chocolate. I always advise people to try the coffee chocolate first and then try the coffee beans.

Smooth and silky: Felicity started making chocolate in the house before opening Macdonalds of Alford with her husband Rory.

What about chocolate activities?

Yes, we host biscuit-decorating classes for adults and children and truffle-making classes which are always great fun. The great thing is that as well as our shop, we also have a dedicated business unit at our house where all the chocolate production is done. So it’s a great space and it’s only five minutes from our shop.

Chocolate orange: These brightly coloured buttons are almost too good to eat.

Have you always been a chocolatier?

No, I was actually a qualified nurse, working at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. I never intended to get into chocolate, it was never in the game plan. If you’d asked me what I would be doing at this time in my life I would never have said this.

Heart of the community: Felicity and Rory love being based in the heart of Alford.

How did it all come about?

About 20 years ago, I was in the hospital canteen and at the time, my dad had just been diagnosed with a brain tumour and was in the hospital. That same week I met Rory randomly in the hospital canteen – he was a helicopter pilot – and we just started chatting and the rest is history! We went on to have two children and it was after being let down by a childminder that I decided to leave my job to look after the kids. After getting bored of daytime TV, I started to make chocolate and that’s where it all began.

Tuck shop: Felicity has created a tuck shop for local children.

Was chocolate-making easy?

I just started making chocolate the standard way using a bowl of boiling water and then melting the chocolate in a bowl above. But then I spotted this article in a magazine about how you can use transfers for chocolate and I thought it looked interesting.  So I ordered some transfers and I used chocolate like Milky Bar and Dairy Milk, mixing it with salts to make chocolate. But it started to get a bit more serious when my husband bought me my very own tempering machine – a device used to melt, de-crystalize and crystalize chocolate.

In the driving seat: A chocolate-making hobby turned into a fully-fledged career for Felicity Macdonald and her husband Rory.

Tell us about your famous customers?

We were approached by Tommy Hilfiger (American fashion designer) to make chocolates for the launch of their new nautical-style clothing. So we made chocolates with a picture of a life ring.

Coffee to go: Customers can also enjoy a coffee to go at Macdonalds of Alford.

You also made chocolates for a star-studded film launch?

Yes, it was very exciting as we were asked to make chocolates for the DVD launch of the film Escape Plan which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. As part of that order, we were asked to make chocolates featuring pictures of all the films that both actors had been in so we made about 18 different chocolates.

In demand: Felicity and Rory make chocolates for the Grampian Transport Museum.

What else do you sell?

In the shop, we have a tuck shop for the kids with lots of sweets that you can’t get elsewhere in Alford like Brain Lickers and Nerds. We also sell refill eco laundry conditioner and fabric conditioner which has a good repeat customer base. We also sell plastic-free shampoo bars and we also sell refill herbs, spices, flour, pasta, sugar and flour.

Eco-friendly: Macdonalds of Alford also sells eco-friendly products like soap bars.

Any sweet plans for the future?

We’re just going to keep plodding on. It’s great now as our children, Hamish, 18, and William, 16, help out in the shop.

Sugar high: Felicity and Rory are happier than ever after opening their amazing chocolate shop.

Your chocolate is now award-winning

It was amazing to win the best new business in the Scottish Business Awards in 2021. We really didn’t expect it at all.

For more information about Macdonalds of Alford, check out their website www.macdonaldsofalford.co.uk/, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Nailing it: Jema Baynes has proved she is a cut above when it comes to intricate nail designs. Photos all by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen nail artist with over 52k followers on Instagram
Nikki Leys, owner of The Liberty Kitchen, is loving running her dream cafe at Greyhope Bay. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
The Liberty Kitchen: What dreams are made of
Sisters Sarah and Ailsa Davidson are the proud owners of the newly opened Gumblossom Bakeshop. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Bakes galore at brand new Gumblossom Bakeshop
Aberdeenshire Allyson Townhill and her children They are appearing in society as part of a spread about charlie house, for a feature in Society Pictured from left are: Lucy, Allyson amd Roy Townhill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 19/10/2022
Cheers for Charlie House: Society Awards 2022 raising money for north-east children's charity
Marshall's Farm Shop
Restaurant review: Marshall's Farm Shop and Kitchen near Kintore makes for a fine lunchtime…
Pictured are Jill Simpson and Leigh Ryrie from Charlie House, the nominated charity for The Society Awards 2022. ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
The Society Awards 2022: North-east finalists warm up ahead of November ceremony
Sweet dreams: Katrina McLellan is bringing sugar, spice and all things nice to Aberdeen with her tasty new venture. Photos by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Aberdeen mum-of-two delivering quirky take on tablet, fudge and marshmallows
Wellbeing warriors: Owners Steve Doidge-Harrison and Ruth Strachan are on a mission to help people lead longer and healthier lives. Photos by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Fitness fanatics team up to open high-tech wellness clinic in Stonehaven
Buffalo burger, anyone? Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Super soul food at Maggie's Grill
The north-east's kindest barber? Marcin Masny of Cushty Cut Barber in Inverurie may just be. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Is Marcin the north-east's kindest hairdresser? Caring at the root of Cushty Cut Barber

Most Read

1
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting ‘suspiciously’ at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
2
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
3
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
5
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn’t left, says…
6
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
7
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
8
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
9
Post Thumbnail
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
10
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders

More from Press and Journal

Cruden Bay
How a Cruden Bay farmer's wife welcomed enemy submariners with a cuppa in 1945
Orkney cruise
Orkney harbours records unexpected £400k windfall from cruise liner income
Most of us have strong childhood memories associated with the comforting, nourishing properties of soup (Photo: Anna_Pustynnikova/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Soup will always be a nourishing, comforting constant throughout life
Racial bias can develop earlier than you might expect (Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Debra Radford: Black History Month is a good time to talk to children about…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; William Milton.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dad roamed streets with sledgehammer looking to smash heads of 'black drug dealers'
Aberdeen Women return to Pittodrie on Sunday (Image: Shutterstock/ DCT Design)
Everything you need to know ahead of Aberdeen Women's return to Pittodrie on Sunday
L-R Connor Cruden and Garry Cowie. Supplied by Blueprint media
Turriff plumber hoping to flush out the competition and be crowned world champion at…
Go back to basics with cheap costumes this Halloween. Image: Shutterstock.
Strapped for cash this Halloween? From one parent to another, here's some quick and…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Case thrown out over woman accused of offering 'sexual activity' to young boy
Staff at work in Elgin Library. Picture Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Moray Council urged to axe library fines to prevent 'shaming' users hit by cost-of-living…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented