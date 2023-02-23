Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The team at Aberdeen French-inspired restaurant Cafe Boheme are in high spirits after securing an entry into the latest edition of the 2023 Michelin Guide for Great Britain & Ireland.

The Windmill Brae-based venue opened its doors in 2003 and, like many, has been forced to adapt and diversify in recent years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is among just three eateries in Scotland to have been added to the list in February. The others – both based in Edinburgh – include Dulse, run by Dean Banks, and The Spence.

Last month, 24 restaurants in total made it into the guide including Amuse, which owner and head chef Kevin Dalgleish opened in July 2022.

Paul Mair, who took over the fine dining restaurant around five years ago, is delighted that the team at Cafe Boheme has been recognised. The news was revealed to them yesterday.

‘They came back all guns blazing’

He made special mentions to the talented kitchen team that ensured the restaurant made an impression on Michelin.

They include head chefs Andrew Gray and Natasha Milne, as well as sous chef Daniella, KP Bozena, and Natalia, Alex, and Harris.

Other notable team members include restaurant manager and sommelier Gus Gasnarek, and Mike Nicol.

Paul said: “After all that has happened with Covid affecting us all and lockdown affecting the whole team, I’m so happy for them. These guys work hard and it’s great.

“Once we reopened [after lockdown] we decided to focus on the a la carte and tasting menus and took away our little lunch menu. We said let’s look at and focus on what we want to do.

“They came back all guns blazing and really went for it and they became a closer, tighter-knitted team. They all had the same vision.”

Benefit to city’s food scene

As well as Amuse, Cafe Boheme also joins Moonfish Cafe on Correction Wynd as an Aberdeen representative in the upcoming 2023 edition.

Paul went on to say: “There’s a lot of doom and gloom right now.

“But Amuse getting in and being announced in January and now Cafe Boheme being announced in February is a nice reminder that we’re still here and there are chefs in the kitchen that are working hard.

“It’s important for Aberdeen’s food scene.

“They [the team] know that Michelin has a certain criteria and to now be recognised by them is a major milestone.”

Aberdeenshire restaurants already in the guide include Braemar’s Clunie Dining Rooms and Tolbooth in Stonehaven.

Inverness’s Rocpool is part of a sizable Highland contingent that also includes the Dipping Lugger in Ullapool.

In December, Nairn’s Garden Cafe – previously the Kale Yard Cafe – was one of 25 restaurants to be added to the 2023 guide.

The full 2023 guide will be released on Monday, March 27.