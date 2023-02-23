Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide

By Karla Sinclair
February 23, 2023, 10:34 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 12:04 pm
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

The team at Aberdeen French-inspired restaurant Cafe Boheme are in high spirits after securing an entry into the latest edition of the 2023 Michelin Guide for Great Britain & Ireland.

The Windmill Brae-based venue opened its doors in 2003 and, like many, has been forced to adapt and diversify in recent years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is among just three eateries in Scotland to have been added to the list in February. The others – both based in Edinburgh – include Dulse, run by Dean Banks, and The Spence.

Cafe Boheme offers French and Scottish cuisine. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Last month, 24 restaurants in total made it into the guide including Amuse, which owner and head chef Kevin Dalgleish opened in July 2022.

Paul Mair, who took over the fine dining restaurant around five years ago, is delighted that the team at Cafe Boheme has been recognised. The news was revealed to them yesterday.

‘They came back all guns blazing’

He made special mentions to the talented kitchen team that ensured the restaurant made an impression on Michelin.

They include head chefs Andrew Gray and Natasha Milne, as well as sous chef Daniella, KP Bozena, and Natalia, Alex, and Harris.

Other notable team members include restaurant manager and sommelier Gus Gasnarek, and Mike Nicol.

From top left: Paul Mair, Andrew Gray, and Gus Gasnarek. From bottom left: Natasha Milne, Mike Nicol, and Bozena. Image: Supplied by Paul Mair 

Paul said: “After all that has happened with Covid affecting us all and lockdown affecting the whole team, I’m so happy for them. These guys work hard and it’s great.

“Once we reopened [after lockdown] we decided to focus on the a la carte and tasting menus and took away our little lunch menu. We said let’s look at and focus on what we want to do.

“They came back all guns blazing and really went for it and they became a closer, tighter-knitted team. They all had the same vision.”

Benefit to city’s food scene

As well as Amuse, Cafe Boheme also joins Moonfish Cafe on Correction Wynd as an Aberdeen representative in the upcoming 2023 edition.

Paul went on to say: “There’s a lot of doom and gloom right now.

“But Amuse getting in and being announced in January and now Cafe Boheme being announced in February is a nice reminder that we’re still here and there are chefs in the kitchen that are working hard.

Outside the restaurant, located on Windmill Brae. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“It’s important for Aberdeen’s food scene.

“They [the team] know that Michelin has a certain criteria and to now be recognised by them is a major milestone.”

Aberdeenshire restaurants already in the guide include Braemar’s Clunie Dining Rooms and Tolbooth in Stonehaven.

Inverness’s Rocpool is part of a sizable Highland contingent that also includes the Dipping Lugger in Ullapool.

Cafe Boheme joins Amuse and Moonfish Cafe as an Aberdeen representative in the upcoming 2023 edition. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

In December, Nairn’s Garden Cafe – previously the Kale Yard Cafe – was one of 25 restaurants to be added to the 2023 guide.

The full 2023 guide will be released on Monday, March 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Quality service and stylish surroundings the star of the show at The…
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
'I was practically born in the kitchen': French baker brings tradition that has been…
Dunnet Bay Distillers' Martin Murray
Fit for a King: Have a peek at what Dunnet Bay's new distillery and…
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Supermarket pepper and tomato shortage: Is it time to try new hybrids from local veg…
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Midweek meal: Try this passatelli in brodo for a 'poor man's pasta' that is…
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
'Thanks, Granny Pam!': Traditional recipes take the biscuit at Highland Shortbread Showdown heat in…
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake

Most Read

1
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
8
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
9
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
Paul Mair of Cafe Boheme. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented