That Pancake Place in Banchory proves a hit with customers

Owner Charlotte Carter has no regrets since opening the niche cafe last September.

Charlotte Carter is thriving, after opening That Pancake Place in Banchory six months ago. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Ellie House

People eat with their eyes, or so the saying goes, but it was our stomachs that were sated after a visit to That Pancake Place.

The cafe’s plain-talking, no-nonsense name reflects its simple mission – to be a cosy spot where you can enjoy the best pancakes for miles around.

Owner Charlotte Carter has leaned in hard to her niche, and has no regrets since opening the dog-friendly spot last September.

Clearly having more than just one string to her bow, the former research assistant has proved that if you can do something well, you can thrive in the notoriously challenging hospitality scene.

Charlotte Carter has a passion for pancakes. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Pancakes are having a moment, and are no longer reserved for Shrove Tuesday with a simple dash of lemon and sugar.

Charlotte, who had limited experience in the food and drink industry, has created a glorious menu complete with chilli jam concoctions and enough Biscoff crumb to cause an epic sugar rush.

And her pancake stacks are proving popular with a wide range of customers, from tourists to well-known Aberdeenshire influencer Mrs Meldrum.

We caught up with Charlotte and found out why pancakes are always on the menu.

Tell us a little about yourself…

I’m 32 and I was previously a research assistant for a data company.

I launched That Pancake Place six months ago, it was previously an ice cream shop.

The trendy interior can be found at Scott Skinner Square in Banchory. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It needed a bit of a revamp, we’ve put our own stamp on it.

There used to be a dark blue wall so it felt quite cold, we’ve now got a lighter colour scheme and lots of greenery.

What’s your background in the hospitality industry?

When I was at university, I used to bake cupcakes which were sold in numerous cafes in Aberdeen.

But outside of that, I don’t have any experience.

Charlotte was previously a research assistant before venturing into the pancake industry. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This is my first time running a business, I wanted to give it a go after lockdown.

My grandmother was very skilled with baking, but my mum has come on board for the accounts.

What made you decide to focus solely on pancakes?

Everybody loves pancakes, I’ve never heard someone say that they don’t like them.

Pancakes are so versatile, you can do them sweet or savoury and we’re always coming up with new ideas.

What are some of your most popular dishes?

Bacon and maple, which consists of three buttermilk pancakes served with smoked sweet cured streaky bacon, fresh blueberries and pure maple syrup.

We’ve sold 2,000 dishes of bacon and maple pancakes alone since we opened.

There’s no such thing as too many pancakes. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

We also have a dish called The Big Scottish Breakfast, where your pancake comes with all the sides such as black pudding and roasted vine tomatoes.

Are pancakes always unhealthy?

I think there’s this misconception that pancakes are full of calories, but it depends on what you put on them.

If you cover them in lemon and sugar, then maybe.

Pictured is the Purple Popping Party, featuring blueberry compote and popping candy. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The whole point of pancakes is that they are a treat though, and lemon and sugar is a classic which you’ll find on our menu.

But we also incorporate a lot of fruit, our children’s menu for example always has the option of two fruit toppings.

Do you use local produce?

Yes, we’re very keen to support local. We use Katy’s eggs just along in Torphins.

We also use Castleton strawberries, they are the sweetest strawberries I’ve ever tasted.

Charlotte is keen to use local produce where possible. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Once summer comes along, our menu will be even more reflective of what’s in season.

Our tray bakes come from Susie Q.

Can you adapt your pancakes to dietary requirements?

We have a gluten-free menu and our vegan recipe is a work in progress.

We also have a specials menu.

There’s a secret or two when it comes to creating fluffy pancakes. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Currently on offer is what I call The Purple Popping Party!

It consists of buttermilk pancakes topped with blueberry compote, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, cream or ice cream and then sprinkled with popping candy.

It has been very popular.

Is there a secret to making the perfect pancake?

There’s a good few secrets.

To make my pancakes fluffy, I always separate the eggs and fluff the whites with sugar.

That’s as much as I’m willing to divulge.

What kind of customers do you get?

We get a really broad range, which is lovely.

We get lots of wee football players in, or excited groups coming in for breakfast after a sleepover.

As we are based in Banchory, we also get a lot of tourists.

A group of Americans came in last week and they went crazy over our traditional teapots.

That Pancake Place has proved popular with tourists and locals. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

They wanted to know where they could get one.

We also had some Portuguese people in, and they loved our Pastel de Nata, which was a huge compliment. They actually brought the lot.

The response has been amazing and I think it shows that pancakes are becoming more mainstream.

Do you ever get bored of pancakes?

Absolutely not, it has been a fantastic experience so far.

We get loads of locals coming in, everyone has been very supportive.

For me personally, I love our sweet pancakes such as raspberry and hazelnut, alongside a luxury hot chocolate which is really a sight to behold.

What’s next?

I think we’re looking forward to summer and changing our menu, we’ll be adding things like iced coffee to the drinks menu.

We’ve got our outside seating area, although just last week we had people sat outside wrapped up in our cosy blankets.

Charlotte is a self-confessed perfectionist, with no duff pancakes on her watch. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

People seem to really love that aspect, it feels very welcoming.

For more information, find That Pancake Place Banchory on Facebook, or on Instagram.

