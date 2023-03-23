Kerrera wildlife enthusiast does it again with rare shot of sea eagles

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keen wildlife photographer Ann McGregor has caught a shot of two white-tailed sea eagles flying in unison.

Ann lives on the isle of Kerrera in Oban Bay and enjoys taking pictures of the local wildlife.

The unusual image shows two young sea eagles flying side by side, almost as if their wings are touching.

Their 8ft wing spans have blended into one in perfect symmetry.

David Sexton, RSPB Scotland’s Mull officer, said: “It brings to mind the twin cockpit planes like the F-82 or the biggest plane in the world, the Stratolaunch Roc.”

Ann captured the birds flying over Kerrera. She often shares her wildlife pictures on Instagram under the name @kerrera_lass.

Young sea eagles regularly come together in “youth clubs” at this time of year. Sometimes 10-15 immature eagles will socialise and jostle and learn essential life, territorial and courtship skills in readiness for their time as adults at five years of age.

Back in December, Ann captured another rare image of a pair of eagles flying in unison.

Such behaviour is rarely captured on camera – but Ann has done it twice

The birds could be seen mirroring each others wings, behaviour which is rarely captured on camera.

Adult pairs mate for life. They are loyal to each other and stay together all year round. When one flies, the other usually follows.

In December it is believed the clear, frosty, sunny days triggered early courtship behaviour.

And Ann said it has been a busy winter with lots of eagle sightings over the island. She added: “I enjoy seeing them and capturing them with the camera. You never know what you’ll see next.

“To get the unison pair and the two-headed eagle shot was amazing to capture. These ones were youngsters. We had 17 over on the island one day, a mixture of golden and white-tailed all interacting with each other.”

‘A wonderful sight’

He continued: “There have been some big gatherings of immature sea eagles over the islands of Kerrera and Mull lately. It’s a wonderful sight. And one that we hope will become more and more common-place in the years to come as these fabulous birds slowly reclaim their old haunts.

“Sea eagles were persecuted to UK extinction over a 100 years ago. But after three phases of successful reintroduction from Norway, we’re now treated to seeing them regularly again.

“Breeding season will soon be here and youngsters like this will probably disperse and start looking for future potential breeding areas.

“We regularly work with responsible photographers like Ann McGregor but would remind others that any nest photography for sea eagles requires a licence from NatureScot as they are highly protected by Scottish wildlife law.”

There are about 150 pairs of white-tailed eagles established in Scotland after they were reintroduced to the Isle of Rum starting in 1975.

Two years ago, a group of 16 were spotted together on Mull. A local wildlife tour operator managed to capture five of them in the same photograph.

