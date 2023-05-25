Talk of the Town: Figment, freakshakes and fish and chips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talk of the Town: Figment, freakshakes and fish and chips

It's that time of week again.

By Lauren Robertson
Bartenders Lounge could be your new Saturday night spot. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Bartenders Lounge could be your new Saturday night spot. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re hoping to enjoy some of the best food and drink the north-east has to offer this weekend then you’re in the right place.

Here are this week’s picks featuring a bit of everything from legendary freakshakes to some good ol’ fish and chips.

Figment Coffee

Fancy a cuppa? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Figment Coffee is the creation of former oil and gas worker, Neil Glover.

The cafe and coffee roaster, situated in the West End on Countesswells Road, aims to fill a gap in the Aberdeen market, creating a space where people can come together and enjoy great quality specialty coffee.

When it comes to enjoying a treat with your coffee, they’ve got everything from loaded breakfast brioche rolls to icing topped cinnamon buns.

The Bay

The perfect seaside supper. Image: Simon Price/Firstpix

In our opinion, a trip to Stonehaven isn’t complete without a visit to The Bay Fish & Chips.

Whether you’re a chippie or a chipper person, get your weekend fix at this award-winning seaside spot, just beware of the pesky seagulls.

Aunty Betty’s is just next door for dessert too.

Bandit Bakery

How could you say no. Image: Bandit Bakery

Bandit Bakery has certainly been the Talk of the Town recently after it teased a second location earlier this month.

They opened their first store on Rose Street back in 2021 and have been popular since day dot.

Cinnamon buns is all we’ll say. If you don’t know, get to know.

Bartenders Lounge

Craig Scott opened the bar late last year. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Team Society love a cocktail on a Saturday night, especially when it’s something new.

Bartenders Lounge opened on North Silver Street in December last year, with 23-year-old Craig Scott at its helm.

Expect fun twists on classic cocktails, like Stirred Not Shaken and Unconventional Bloody Mary.

Long Dog Cafe

The Unicorn freakshake is something special. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

If you aren’t aware of Long Dog Cafe’s incredible freakshakes then where have you been?

These Instagram worthy drinks are piled high with cream, sauces and treats, and come in a huge variety of flavours.

There’s everything from Oreo and Biscoff to salted caramel and even a unicorn inspired creation.

Well behaved furry friends are also very welcome in the Claremont Street cafe, and they too can enjoy a selection of drinks and treats.

