Talk of the Town: Figment, freakshakes and fish and chips

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re hoping to enjoy some of the best food and drink the north-east has to offer this weekend then you’re in the right place.

Here are this week’s picks featuring a bit of everything from legendary freakshakes to some good ol’ fish and chips.

Figment Coffee

Figment Coffee is the creation of former oil and gas worker, Neil Glover.

The cafe and coffee roaster, situated in the West End on Countesswells Road, aims to fill a gap in the Aberdeen market, creating a space where people can come together and enjoy great quality specialty coffee.

When it comes to enjoying a treat with your coffee, they’ve got everything from loaded breakfast brioche rolls to icing topped cinnamon buns.

The Bay

In our opinion, a trip to Stonehaven isn’t complete without a visit to The Bay Fish & Chips.

Whether you’re a chippie or a chipper person, get your weekend fix at this award-winning seaside spot, just beware of the pesky seagulls.

Aunty Betty’s is just next door for dessert too.

Bandit Bakery

Bandit Bakery has certainly been the Talk of the Town recently after it teased a second location earlier this month.

They opened their first store on Rose Street back in 2021 and have been popular since day dot.

Cinnamon buns is all we’ll say. If you don’t know, get to know.

Bartenders Lounge

Team Society love a cocktail on a Saturday night, especially when it’s something new.

Bartenders Lounge opened on North Silver Street in December last year, with 23-year-old Craig Scott at its helm.

Expect fun twists on classic cocktails, like Stirred Not Shaken and Unconventional Bloody Mary.

Long Dog Cafe

If you aren’t aware of Long Dog Cafe’s incredible freakshakes then where have you been?

These Instagram worthy drinks are piled high with cream, sauces and treats, and come in a huge variety of flavours.

There’s everything from Oreo and Biscoff to salted caramel and even a unicorn inspired creation.

Well behaved furry friends are also very welcome in the Claremont Street cafe, and they too can enjoy a selection of drinks and treats.