Enjoying Sorrento – 5 Sumptuous places to visit around the Bay of Naples

Have you ever thought about jetting off to Sorrento’s iconic coast?

We take a look at the included highlights during a guided tour exploring the Sorrento Coast and beyond.

Here are 5 wonderful holiday highlights to inspire you!

1. Amalfi Coast

One of the most renowned destinations in all of Italy, the Amalfi Coast combines spectacular natural landscapes and lovely Italian towns and villages.

Enjoy a fascinating guided excursion following the beautiful Mediterranean coastline, including memorable stops in Positano, Amalfi and Ravello.

Positano, clinging dramatically to the side of a cliff, is one of the world’s most famous villages.

After taking in the breath-taking views, you’ll continue on to the charming maritime town of Amalfi, where a visit to the Cloister of Paradise is a must.

Built by archbishop Filippo Augustariccio between 1266 and 1268, the cloister was used as a cemetery for the nobility.

The final stop is the hilltop village of Ravello.

Here you can visit Villa Rufolo, a 13th century building originally built for the wealthy Rufolo family which overlooks the Piazza Vescovado.

2. Capri

After travelling a short distance by hydrofoil from Sorrento, you’ll spend a day on the magical island of Capri.

There will be plenty of free time to go out and see what the island has to offer.

A top pick is the Blue Grotto, but alternative Capri highlights include the views available to keen walkers on the Monte Salerno, the Roman ruins at Villa Jovis, or the gorgeous botanical Gardens of Augustus.

For those seeking dramatic and unique natural sights, the Arco Naturale is a distinct rock formation shaped by the sea.

Similar in appearance to Malta’s sadly lost Azure Window, Arco Naturale and the surrounding countryside offer a great walking experience for holidaymakers.

A great natural frame, people gazing through the arch can look out for miles and will likely catch sight of some luxurious boats and yachts sailing along the crystal-blue waters.

3. The Blue Grotto

On Capri, this famous sea cave is an experience to remember.

Sunlight finds its way through a small underwater passage adding a blue, glowing effect to the the cave.

Only accessible to small boats, catching sight of this watery effect is an unforgettable island experience.

With only natural light making it into the cave, journeying into the grotto feels like the boats are floating on air. This illusion is a wonderful Capri highlight!

4. Pompeii

Just under an hour from Sorrento lies Pompeii.

Lost after nearby Mount Vesuvius violently erupted in the 1st century, the Roman city of Pompeii is a key historic site.

You’ll be treated to an afternoon guided tour of the wonderfully-preserved city, exploring the ruins and gaining an insight into Roman life.

Roman graffiti is remarkably still legible on some of the city’s walls and buildings! A fascinating holiday highlight, Pompeii is a memorable bucket list experience.

5. Sorrento Town

An iconic holiday destination, Sorrento is one of the Italian greats, up there with Lake Garda, Como and Venice in popularity.

During an included tour, you’ll be taken on a journey showing off the very best of the town. There will also be plenty of free time to enjoy Sorrento at your own pace.

Relax in the town square, admire a carefully curated collection of art at Museum Correale, or indulge in some shopping.

Sorrento’s fishing village, Marina Grande, is a charming spot to enjoy an al fresco lunch, or even a swim in the sea!

One of the best places to simply wander around and find a pleasant spot to chill is Villa Comunale – a park offering visitors views looking out across the Bay of Naples.

Enjoy a guided holiday on Sorrento’s Coast