Everything you need to know for a visit to Shetland

If you’re planning a visit to the beautiful Shetland Isles, then we’ve got just the thing for you.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Our Hello Shetland supplement showcases this remarkable island and the warm, welcoming community that inhabits it.

We’ll tell you about the wonderful wildlife you can hope to see from the beloved Shetland ponies to dolphins, sharks, whales and a host of beautiful birdlife.

You’ll also find out about the delicious food you can sample, all sourced from the island and the waters around it.

There’s a look at the seven reasons why Shetland is perfect for a winter escape and we hear from three professionals who found the lure of the island so strong they decided to make it their home.

And on top of all that, there’s our sponsor Polycrub, the local business that became a global success story.

So if you’re looking for information ahead of a visit to Shetland then click on the image below and subscribe to the Press and Journal.

If you’re already a subscriber, then just click here.

Enjoy a winter adventure in Shetland

Shetland has everything for a perfect winter break. Whether it be enjoying a stunning coastal walk or taking in the spectacular Northern Lights, you can find it there. There’s beautiful wildlife, fascinating history, a wealth of creativity and delicious seafood.

Best of all it’s easy to get there, with flights of just over an hour from the mainland and daily ferries.

So make sure you dive in with as much gusto as we have and enjoy reading more about sensational Shetland.

The businesses that made it all happen

This guide was only possible thanks to help of Polycrub, Promote Shetland, Jim’s Garage Ford Rental, R Robertson & Son Ltd, WHB Sutherland Ltd, Northlink Ferries, Harry’s Department Store, and Glansin Glass.