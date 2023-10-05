Everything you need to know for a visit to Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know for a visit to Shetland

Our guide to the exceptional island.

In partnership with Shetland businesses
Shetland coastline
The glorious Shetland coastline is just one of many reasons to visit the island.

If you’re planning a visit to the beautiful Shetland Isles, then we’ve got just the thing for you.

Our Hello Shetland supplement showcases this remarkable island and the warm, welcoming community that inhabits it.

We’ll tell you about the wonderful wildlife you can hope to see from the beloved Shetland ponies to dolphins, sharks, whales and a host of beautiful birdlife.

You’ll also find out about the delicious food you can sample, all sourced from the island and the waters around it.

There’s a look at the seven reasons why Shetland is perfect for a winter escape and we hear from three professionals who found the lure of the island so strong they decided to make it their home.

And on top of all that, there’s our sponsor Polycrub, the local business that became a global success story.

So if you’re looking for information ahead of a visit to Shetland then click on the image below and subscribe to the Press and Journal.

Hello Shetland front page

If you’re already a subscriber, then just click here.

Enjoy a winter adventure in Shetland

Shetland has everything for a perfect winter break. Whether it be enjoying a stunning coastal walk or taking in the spectacular Northern Lights, you can find it there. There’s beautiful wildlife, fascinating history, a wealth of creativity and delicious seafood.

Best of all it’s easy to get there, with flights of just over an hour from the mainland and daily ferries.

So make sure you dive in with as much gusto as we have and enjoy reading more about sensational Shetland.

The businesses that made it all happen

This guide was only possible thanks to help of Polycrub, Promote Shetland, Jim’s Garage Ford Rental, R Robertson & Son Ltd, WHB Sutherland Ltd, Northlink Ferries, Harry’s Department Store, and Glansin Glass.

