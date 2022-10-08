Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Aberdeen.

Mariah Johnstone was last seen at 2.30pm on Friday, October 7 in the Bedford Avenue area of the city.

However, she is known to frequent the Dundee and Arbroath areas.

Police describe her as 5ft 4in tall, with long blonde hair.

She was last seen was wearing a pink North Face t-shirt, with black leggings, hoodie and trainers.

Anyone who sees Mariah is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number Ref PS-20221007-1022, or contact the missing people charity.