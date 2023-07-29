Sandeel encounter in Lochaber brings reflections on the web of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandeel encounter in Lochaber brings reflections on the web of life

Keith encounters sandeels, gannets, butterfish and sea urchins in Lochaber.

By Keith Broomfield
Snorkelling in the rain in Loch Linnhe.
Snorkelling in the rain in Loch Linnhe.

Like a pack of sea wolves, this small group of gannets swirled in the sky above Loch Linnhe by Ardsheal in Lochaber, and one-by-one, peeled off in near vertical dives to plunge into the sea, creating white-spumed fountains of spray on impact.

The gannets had pin-pointed a shoal of mackerel and were quick to spring into action. Other gannets nearby saw their diving compatriots and quickly appeared on the scene to join the melee, and like a jungle telegraph, they too hastened the arrival of other birds even further away.

On watching the gannets, my mind went off in a tangent, pondering food chains and the web of life. The reason was entirely prosaic, for earlier that day I had snorkelled along the edge of a nearby rock shelf and encountered a silvery shoal of sandeels.

A silvery shoal of sandeels in Loch Linnhe.

It was mesmerising to watch their synchronised movements, the fish moving in such tight unison that they acted like one organism, rather than the reality of hundreds of individuals.

The shoal swerved past me and seemed unnerved by my presence, which was hardly surprising, for sandeels are the ‘bread and butter’ of Scottish seas, eaten by a wide range of creatures – including mackerel. And, of course, mackerel are devoured by gannets, which was the catalyst that sparked my musings on the web of life.

Gannet on the hunt for mackerel.

Packed full of oil-rich nutrition, sandeels are an ecological keystone of our seas and a vital food source for seabirds such as puffins, kittiwakes and terns.

One can drill down the food chain even further than that, for the sandeels feed upon tiny free-swimming animals (zooplankton) like copepods (a type of crustacean) and fish larvae, which themselves feed on miniscule phytoplankton that are microscopic plants that float in the water column.

Although I could not directly see these minute organisms when snorkelling, the green-tinged water was an indication of the rich plankton soup that enveloped me.

As I drifted over a shallow sweep of sand, I glimpsed several opossum shrimps, which at a few millimetres long are easily discernible to the eye, and which sandeels and many other creatures also prey upon.

A gannet soars above Loch Linnhe.

Other fish I encountered in Loch Linnhe included corkwing and rock cook wrasse, both of which were abundant over seaweed.

A wonderfully patterned butterfish – an eel-like creature – posed for my camera on a barnacle encrusted rock, before disappearing in an explosive burst of speed.

Butterfish.

Butterfish are often found in rockpools and are real slippery characters when caught in the hand, sliding through the fingers with ease due to their slimy, buttery skin.

I also glimpsed numerous green sea urchins – a smaller species than the common sea urchin, and which were adorned with colourful, purple-tipped spines.

Green sea urchin.

I lingered in the water for a while longer in the hope of spotting the sandeels once more, but they had spirited themselves away into the vastness of the ocean to face the onslaught of terns and mackerel – their sacrificial lives giving sustenance to others and underpinning the wonderful biodiversity of our seas.

