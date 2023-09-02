Easy woodland walk through Slewdrum Forest in Deeside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel Outdoors

Easy woodland walk through Slewdrum Forest in Deeside

Slewdrum has its own little place in history.

By Alan Rowan
Forest sign.
Forest sign.

Slewdrum Forest, Nr Banchory, Deeside

Slewdrum is the woodland at the eastern end of the stretch of forestry which decorates the serpentine twists of the River Dee all the way along from Banchory.

As is the case with the adjoining Blackhall Forest and the northern slopes of Scolty Hill, the tracks that weave their way through the trees are beloved bike trails, as well as providing fine walking routes for ramblers and dog owners.

Slewdrum has its own little place in history. It was an ancient Crown Common, the last of its kind in Scotland until it was handed over in 1954 by the Commissioners of Crown Lands to the Secretary of State for Scotland for planting by the Forestry Commission.

In 2006, it was bought by the Birse Community Trust and is managed to promote the common good of the inhabitants of the parish and for wider public benefits.

Bridge along the Deeside Way.

The section of the Deeside Way which runs between Aboyne and Banchory is the longest at 11 miles (17.5km) and provides a handy link from Potarch Green as it travels through Slewdrum.

The large car park was originally the site of an old market and fair but nowadays the neighbouring green space is a favourite picnic and leisure spot for families.

From the back left corner, I followed the Deeside Way sign taking the path heading into the trees and over a small wooden bridge with the Old Military Road close by to the left. After a short distance, the Way exited left to cross the road and continued on the other side.

It was now simply a case of following the trail as it climbed gently for another 3.5km or so, passing alternately through clumps of mixed woodland and alongside fields of cattle, crossing a series of little bridges and squeezing between passages of encroaching high bracken.

The first entrance to Slewdrum was passed – this will be your exit point – and about 1.5km further on I reached the main entrance. This is known as the Shooting Greens car park, supposedly because soldiers involved in building the military road used to also practise their marksmanship in these woods.

Cut passage through the wood.

Still following signs for the Deeside Way, I turned left and passed a vehicle barrier to take the track downhill, ignoring a branch off to the right to reach a junction further on. This is where I left the Way, going left and then keeping left as the track curled round the forested height of Muckle Ord.

I had expected to encounter some bikes on the trail, but had the place to myself. I wondered if the number of fallen trees across the path was a factor even though they had all been cut through to allow easy passage.

The track split again a little further on, and I left the main drag to head downhill on a rougher ramp which crossed a stream then switched back for a short distance before continuing north-east. Again, any fallen trees had been cut.

Start of the walk.

Despite being in close proximity to the Dee, the river largely remained invisible, only the merest glimpses of blue through the tree cover as I made my way round the eerily silent wood and the delightfully named Horse Hillock.

After passing a small fenced-off sub-station, the track swung to the left to emerge back on the Deeside Way at the first entrance passed on the way in. The metal barrier gate was open, but even if it is down it won’t impede foot passengers.

There’s a handy memorial seat nearby if you want to take a minute to drink in the expansive views, otherwise it’s just a case of retracing your route back along the Way to the car park.

Bridge along the Way.

If you have the time, it’s well worth making the short detour to take a look at the elegant Potarch Bridge which arches over the Dee. The three-span structure was completed in 1813 from a design by Thomas Telford.

This is also the alternative starting point for the Slewdrum walk if you arrive by public transport via the A93.

ROUTE

1. Take Deeside Way (signed) from back of car park and head south-east with Old Military Road on your left.

2. After 1km, cross road to continue on Deeside Way through sections of woodland, past fields and over several small bridges.

3. Pass first track entrance for Slewdrum Forest (this is your exit point) and continue straight on to main entrance and car park.

4. Turn left and take track past vehicle gate, still on signed Deeside Way route. Ignore offshoot going right keeping straight on to next junction where you leave Way and branch left.

5. Follow this as it twists north-west. Ignore branch going sharp right and continue to next split where you take rougher right-hand branch sloping downhill.

6. This drops to cross bridge and turns right briefly then left again. Follow it round, passing small sub-station, before emerging at entrance passed earlier.

7. Turn right and retrace your steps along the Deeside Way and back to car park.

INFORMATION

Distance: 10km/6.25miles

Ascent: 200m/656ft

Time: 2.5-3.5 hours

Grading: Pleasant easy woodland walk along surfaced path and forest tracks, suitable for all ages and fitness ability. One road crossing, care needed. Be aware that forest tracks are shared bike trails. Dogs under close control near farm livestock.

Start/finish: Potarch Green parking area (Grid ref: NO 607973).

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 37 (Strathdon & Alford) or Map 45 (Stonehaven & Banchory); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet OL59.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, Ballater iCentre, Station Square, Ballater, AB35 5QB (Tel 01339 755306).

Public transport: Bus service to Potarch Bridge (No 201).

More from Outdoors

Kidical Mass North is marking its second birthday. Image Katie Noble .
'Limit traffic, not our children': Kidical Mass North marks its second birthday with plea…
The shore at Eathie.
Black Isle shore reveals natural secrets from past and present
Grant Moir, chief executive, and Gavin Miles, head of strategic planning at the park authority's HQ in Grantown. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tackling climate change, affordable housing, second homes and growing visitor numbers: The challenges of…
Ginger Gairdner: The season for digging up vegetables
Simon Ritchie, reserve manager at Muir of Dinnet. Image: Darrel Benns/ DC Thomson
'It's not all rare birds and roses': Nature reserve managers take us behind the…
Ian Strachan collecting insects at Loch Arksaig
Those West Highland flying insects are not all midges
Portmahomack.
Coastal circuit around Tarbat Ness lighthouse and Portmahomack in Easter Ross
The view from the top of Carn Dearg Mor.
The glorious wild calling of the Cairngorms 
Karen Darke and Mount Kilimanjaro
Paralympian Karen Darke sets off on challenge to scale Kilimanjaro riding a hand trike
Ginger Gairdner: Why some plants are best left in warmer climes!

Conversation