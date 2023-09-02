Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League group fixtures confirmed

Aberdeen will start their Europa Conference League group matches with a trip to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dons will head to the Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday September 21 with the match kicking off at 5.45pm.

One man who won’t be lining up for the star-studded German side against the Dons is French international Randal Kolo Muani who made a deadline day move to Paris St Germain for a reported £77million fee.

Barry Robson’s side will then host HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie on October 5 with an 8pm kick-off.

Another home match follows with Greek side PAOK visiting the Granite City on October 26. This game also kicks off at 8pm.

The Dons will head to Greece to meet PAOK, who knocked Hearts out of the competition, on November 9 with a 5.45pm start.

The Reds will complete their fixtures with an away match against HJK Helsinki on November 30 and a home match against group favourites Eintracht Frankfurt on December 14 with both games kicking off at 5.45pm.

Aberdeen made one deadline day addition with Midtjylland central defender Stefan Gartenmann joining the club on a season-long loan to become their 13th signing of a busy summer window.

There was also a departure with former captain Anthony Stewart returning to MK Dons on loan for the season.