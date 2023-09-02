Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League group fixtures confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League group fixtures confirmed

The Dons will begin Group G with a trip to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

By Danny Law
Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.
Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen will start their Europa Conference League group matches with a trip to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dons will head to the Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday September 21 with the match kicking off at 5.45pm.

One man who won’t be lining up for the star-studded German side against the Dons is French international Randal Kolo Muani who made a deadline day move to Paris St Germain for a reported £77million fee.

Barry Robson’s side will then host HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie on October 5 with an 8pm kick-off.

Another home match follows with Greek side PAOK visiting the Granite City on October 26. This game also kicks off at 8pm.

The Dons will head to the Deutsche Bank Park to face Eintracht Frankfurt.  Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons will head to Greece to meet PAOK, who knocked Hearts out of the competition, on November 9 with a 5.45pm start.

The Reds will complete their fixtures with an away match against HJK Helsinki on November 30 and a home match against group favourites Eintracht Frankfurt on December 14 with both games kicking off at 5.45pm.

Aberdeen made one deadline day addition with Midtjylland central defender Stefan Gartenmann joining the club on a season-long loan to become their 13th signing of a busy summer window.

There was also a departure with former captain Anthony Stewart returning to MK Dons on loan for the season. 

 

All we know after Aberdeen drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in Europa Conference League group stage

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's James McGarry in action against BK Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Defender James McGarry confident Aberdeen can make an impact in Conference League groups
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must rise to the challenge of a daunting Conference League group
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during a pre-season friendly at Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen allow Anthony Stewart to return to MK Dons on loan for rest of…
Stefan Gartenmann in action for FC Midtjylland against Sporting CP in Lisbon last season. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen beat the deadline to sign Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Barry Robson demands Aberdeen move on from BK Hacken heartache to focus on 'brilliant'…
Duk goes close for Aberdeen against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: A chastening week for Scottish clubs in Europe - at least the…
The Europa Conference League trophy. Image: Shutterstock.
All we know after Aberdeen drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in…
Aberdeen striker Duk has a shot at goal during the 3-1 loss to BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Duk will hit the goal trail soon, says boss Barry Robson
St Mirren's Keanu Baccus (L) and Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani in action during a Premiership match last season. Image: SNS.
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson expects Aberdeen-linked midfielder Keanu Baccus to remain with the…
Bojan Miovski hits a shot wide against Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Analysis: Familiar lessons to be learned for Aberdeen in Europe