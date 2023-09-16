Candles in the wind deliver enchantment by Loch Ewe 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel Outdoors

Candles in the wind deliver enchantment by Loch Ewe 

Like flickering candles in the wind, the orange-flamed seed spikes of bog asphodel peppered the damp flushes of open moor by the head of Loch Ewe in Wester Ross, creating a dreamy sea of heavenly entrapment. 

By Keith Broomfield
Bog asphodel.
Bog asphodel.

Like flickering candles in the wind, the orange-flamed seed spikes of bog asphodel peppered the damp flushes of open moor by the head of Loch Ewe in Wester Ross, creating a dreamy sea of heavenly entrapment.

Bog asphodel is one of my favourite hill flowers – in July its striking golden-yellow flowers adorn boggy margins, and by early autumn this has transformed into an orange veneer that perfectly complements the lilac blooms of surrounding heather.

In the 16th century, women in Lancashire collected bog asphodel from moors to use as a yellow hair-dye, giving rise to the local name of the plant, maiden hair.

The scientific name – ossifragum – translate as ‘bone-breaker’ and stems from the belief bog asphodel made the bones of grazing sheep brittle – however, the real reason lay not in the plant, but rather on impoverished, calcium-poor ground where it grows.

Slaggan Bay.

It was a gloriously warm early September day on this mosaic environment of moor and lochans that lies between the delightfully named settlements of Mellon Udrigle and Mellon Charles.

To the north-east lay the mountains of Assynt including Suilven, Stac Pollaidh, Canisp and Quinag, while to the west, the far horizon was etched by the hills of Harris.

I followed the track towards Slaggan Bay, stopping every so often to admire the swansong flowering of heather and devil’s-bit scabious. The violet flowers of devil’s-bit scabious are intricate pincushions of beauty comprising exquisite convolutions and whorls.

The last part of plant’s name comes from its traditional use as a treatment for skin conditions such as scabies. The roots of devil’s-bit scabious are stubby, and according to folklore, this is because the Devil was so angry at the plant’s curative properties, he bit away part of the root.

Sea eagle.

A pair of hawker dragonflies fluttered past in an ungainly flight, coupled together in the embrace of mating, before alighting on a fern to fully consummate the act.

Once fertilised, the female will take to the air, and hover low over a ditch or hill pond, gently dipping the tip of the abdomen into the water to lay her precious bounty of eggs.

On the final approach to the sandy sweep of Slaggan Bay, a sea eagle soared in lazy spirals in the sky above.

From its lofty viewpoint in the high heavens, this eagle would be able to see a broad sweep of the north-west Highlands, stretching from Handa Island in the north to the hills of Trotternish on Skye and beyond in the other direction.

Devil’s-bit scabious.

I felt a twinge of envy at this free spirit of the air, wondering in awe at the exhilaration that must course through every sinew of the body when soaring to such heights.

The eagle then closed its wings and swooped down over a nearby ridge and disappeared.

Mating hawker dragonflies.

The beach proved the perfect lunch-stop and a reflective place to absorb its wonderfully wild atmosphere, including red-throated and black-throated divers bobbing out in the bay, and ringed plovers running on the wet sand on fast-pattering feet.

More from Outdoors

The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: Traffic plan to proceed after narrow Highland Council vote
Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC and MSP Kate Forbes who is an ambassador with the company
Tourism investment could see Highlands benefit by £400m from high-spending eco-conscious visitors
Shiant Islands bothy
'More than just a fundraiser': Appeal aims to build new bothies and preserve the…
Nature Watch: Enchanting dawn encounter with elusive long-eared owl
'Love letter to nature': Amanda Thomson on Belonging, place and identity
Ginger Gairdner: What makes a successful apple crop?
Forest sign.
Easy woodland walk through Slewdrum Forest in Deeside
Kidical Mass North is marking its second birthday. Image Katie Noble .
'Limit traffic, not our children': Kidical Mass North marks its second birthday with plea…
The shore at Eathie.
Black Isle shore reveals natural secrets from past and present
Grant Moir, chief executive, and Gavin Miles, head of strategic planning at the park authority's HQ in Grantown. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tackling climate change, affordable housing, second homes and growing visitor numbers: The challenges of…

Conversation