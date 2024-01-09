‘I didn’t think I’d get better’: Success for Orkney Ba’ Game player after life-saving heart surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I didn’t think I’d get better’: Success for Orkney Ba’ Game player after life-saving heart surgery

Adam is recovering from a potentially fatal heart defect.

By John Ross
Adam Robinson touches the Ba’ against the wall on New Year’s Day.
Adam Robinson touches the Ba’ against the wall on New Year’s Day.

In his moment of victory, Adam Robinson was able to reflect on what it had taken to get there.

A crucial three-street sprint helped secure the fiercely-contested traditional Ba’ Game in Orkney for his team the Uppies on New Year’s Day.

The short but significant run to touch the ba’ against the wall would have been unthinkable for Adam just 17 months ago.

Then he was unable to complete a five-minute walk to the shop.

In 2022, he underwent major surgery for a potentially fatal heart defect from which he thought he may never recover.

But following a long and gruelling rehabilitation, he is in training for a triathlon and wants to share his experience to help others.

Active runner and cyclist

A few years ago Adam, 34, was a very active runner and cyclist who was a regular gym-goer and had taken part in marathons.

But in 2020, just prior to the Covid pandemic, he took ill with what he thought was a bad dose of flu.

He went to his GP and was given medication for bone pain and fatigue.

As the symptoms continued over several months he paid for private treatment and scans, including cancer checks, in an effort to find the problem.

In September 2021, after his partner woke him up when he experienced a racing heart, he realised something else was wrong.

Adam climbed the Old Man of Storr a year after his surgery

He was later referred to a hospital in Edinburgh where he was living at the time and discovered he had severe aortic valve leak which required open heart surgery.

“I was taken aback to say the least”, said Adam. “In some way it was a relief to find out what was wrong, but I struggled with the diagnosis.

“Even though I was unwell, it was a big shock to be told I had a congenital heart defect.

“After more tests I was told the leak was severe and if I didn’t have surgery I would die.”

He found out later he had a bicuspid aortic valve, a condition that affects 1-2% of people in the world.

Flaps of tissue, or cusps, on the valve open and close with each heartbeat. Usually the aortic valve has three cusps, but a bicuspid valve has only two.

After two operations were postponed, Adam returned to Orkney and visited the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall when he felt unwell.

More than £12,000 on treatment

A scan showed his left ventricle was under severe strain. He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on September 26 2022 and operated on the next day.

A new valve was inserted in a five-and-a-half hour operation.

Two weeks after surgery he struggled to walk to his local shop in Orkney just five minutes away.

But gradually he improved. Walks increased from five minutes to an hour, 5,000 steps became 20,000 and eventually he began light jogging.

It was now March 2023 and Adam had spent more than £12,000 on treatment.

A year after his surgery he celebrated by walking up the Old Man of Storr.

“I was annoyed I had spent a lot of money, but I was grateful I was in a position to do it.

“I was just desperate to find out what was wrong with me.”

Adam spent five and a half hours in surgery

Despite there being no permanent fix and having to have the valve replaced in around 15 years, Adam says he now feels good.

“Compared to how I felt, it’s night and day.

“People take their health for granted and, being young and fit, I certainly was in that category.

“I knew something was wrong. I think my body was telling me for a bit of time. It was only afterwards I realised it was maybe telling me in other ways.”

Adam has taken part in the men’s Ba’ Game since he was 15 and the boys’ game before that.

Getting back to the competition spurred him on to recover his fitness.

“It was definitely a big motivating factor. It was definitely on my mind to get fit for the Ba’.

‘I was thinking how far I’d come’

“To run the ba’ against the wall was just unbelievable and there was a great sense of relief.

“I was thinking at the time it was happening ‘I’ve done it’ and how far I’d come.

“There was a time I didn’t think I was going to get better, when I was struggling to walk five minutes.”

Adam, who works as a parliamentary assistant for Livingston MP Hannah Bardell, is now a volunteer with the British Heart Foundation.

Adam had a potentially fatal heart defect.

He has been contacted by people who have suffered their own health issues.

“Its hugely motivating to hear from other people who  have been through surgery and I can relate to some of the experiences.

“I never thought it would happen to me. You hear about things happening to other people and think it happens to them and not to me . But it did

“I’m now happy to share my own experience to try to help people in any way I can.”

Man jailed after threating to ‘slash faces’ at the Kirkwall Ba’

Disappointment as Orkney Ba’ Game forced to cancel due to pandemic

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver RNLI posted an image of their search operation on social media. Image: Facebook/ RNLI
Police divers search wreckage of capsized yacht off Lochinver
The exterior of a terminal building at Inverness Airport.
Seven destinations that Inverness Airport could (and should) fly to
The Health and Safety Executive are probing a death in Oban.
Oban man killed in accident named as probe launches into his death
RSE operation in England.
Highland firm RSE starts year with new boss and bumper results
David Nicol, of NB Communication.
Shetland businessman loves nine holes of golf before breakfast
Duart Castle
Dream job advertised at ancient Isle of Mull castle with Hollywood appeal
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock
Lochinver RNLI posted an image of their search operation on social media. Image: Facebook/ RNLI
Major search ongoing after boat wreckage found near Lochinver
Leona Gear and Robert Smith with their Foula family
Christmas on Foula as island celebrations start 12 days later
Inverness Sheriff Court
Seasonal 'stress' blamed for Christmas Eve domestic assault

Conversation