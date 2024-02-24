How HMT’s backstage changed everything for Scottish Ballet’s Matthew Strachan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

How HMT’s backstage changed everything for Scottish Ballet’s Matthew Strachan

Matthew Strachan from Kincorth had his sights set on being a joiner before his uncle and some stage scenery prompted a backstage visit to His Majesty's Theatre.

By Lottie Hood
Matthew Strachan outside His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Scottish Ballet.
Matthew Strachan outside His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Scottish Ballet.

There are a few moments in life that you never forget – your first day at a new job or a joy-filled celebration.

For Aberdonian and technical director of Scottish Ballet Matthew Strachan, it was the first time he stepped onto His Majesty’s Theatre stage.

In his early 20s at the time, the joiner had only meant to pop his head in to see some of the scenery he had helped put together.

But it was a moment that changed everything.

Matthew Strachan Scottish Ballet technical director. Image: Scottish Ballet.

‘I always remember walking onto the stage’

Growing up in Kincorth, Matt remembers going to the theatre as a treat with his mum but it was always joinery he had his eyes on.

Leaving Kincorth Academy at 16, he got an apprenticeship with Doric Construction.

Once he hit his 20s, his uncle Alastair Petrie, a fellow joiner, asked him to lend a hand making scenery for Limelight Theatre.

His Majesty's Theatre Auditorium as seen from stage.
His Majesty’s Theatre Auditorium as seen from the stage. Image: Aleksandra Jurczak.

It was only three years into helping that Matt became curious and stopped by HMT.

Matt added: “I always remember walking onto the stage, opening the door and sitting on one step on the stage.

“I looked up and I went, ‘Oh’. I didn’t realise how high everything was in the staging area.

“This kind of spurred interest ‘oh what goes on here?’.”

Matt’s whole world flipped

The next year, he tried helping with a floor spot for a week.

This sparked an interest in lighting and all things electrical and from then on it started to “steamroll” and Matt kept getting asked back.

He said: “My whole world just then started to flip.

Matthew Strachan with a rowie.
Matt has worked with Scottish Ballet for 25 years now. Image: Scottish Ballet.

“One of the things I did like in the theatre environment was you meet so many talented people and there’s no judgements…that was refreshing for me.

“The building industry comes with certain situations but theatre there was none. And you just kind of go ‘I’d rather work in this environment.'”

After working at HMT for five years, Matt got the chance to do a small-scale tour with Scottish Ballet to Highland and Islands communities in Thurso, Barra and Ullapool.

He loved taking the big productions, bringing them to the local communities and making it all work in school and community halls.

When a job came up in the company, he jumped at it.

Marge Hendrick as Blanche in Scottish Ballet's A Streetcar Named Desire.
Working on A Streetcar Named Desire is one of Matt’s career highlights. Image: Andy Ross.

Career highlights and Pittodrie travels

What was supposed to be a two-year job turned into 25 this year.

However, Matt said due to his love for solving technical challenges and the broad range of tasks means it never feels like a job.

Over the years, his highlights include working on A Streetcar Named Desire and visiting the Mariinsky Theatre with Highland Fling in Saint Petersburg in 2017, one of the homes of ballet.

Swan Lake Scottish Ballet
David Dawson’s Swan Lake. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic

Living in the fast-moving world of technology, Matt said he is always looking in the now which at the moment is David Dawson’s Swan Lake coming to Aberdeen in April which was last produced in 2016.

After eight years in storage, Matt and his team are faced with the challenge of updating the technology as well as ensuring it still appears the same masterpiece.

Matthew Strachan's daughter Ava with her Aberdeen FC hat on.
Matt’s daughter Ava with her Aberdeen FC hat on. Image: Matthew Strachan.

While the 55-year-old is now a Glasgow resident, his daughter Ava ensures a visit to Pittodrie is never far away.

Describing her as a “daft” Aberdeen FC fan, he said they travel to Pittodrie to watch the games with his dad.

He added: “She won’t go out without her Aberdeen hat…this thing is never off her head.”

