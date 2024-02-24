How HMT’s backstage changed everything for Scottish Ballet’s Matthew Strachan

There are a few moments in life that you never forget – your first day at a new job or a joy-filled celebration.

For Aberdonian and technical director of Scottish Ballet Matthew Strachan, it was the first time he stepped onto His Majesty’s Theatre stage.

In his early 20s at the time, the joiner had only meant to pop his head in to see some of the scenery he had helped put together.

But it was a moment that changed everything.

‘I always remember walking onto the stage’

Growing up in Kincorth, Matt remembers going to the theatre as a treat with his mum but it was always joinery he had his eyes on.

Leaving Kincorth Academy at 16, he got an apprenticeship with Doric Construction.

Once he hit his 20s, his uncle Alastair Petrie, a fellow joiner, asked him to lend a hand making scenery for Limelight Theatre.

It was only three years into helping that Matt became curious and stopped by HMT.

Matt added: “I always remember walking onto the stage, opening the door and sitting on one step on the stage.

“I looked up and I went, ‘Oh’. I didn’t realise how high everything was in the staging area.

“This kind of spurred interest ‘oh what goes on here?’.”

Matt’s whole world flipped

The next year, he tried helping with a floor spot for a week.

This sparked an interest in lighting and all things electrical and from then on it started to “steamroll” and Matt kept getting asked back.

He said: “My whole world just then started to flip.

“One of the things I did like in the theatre environment was you meet so many talented people and there’s no judgements…that was refreshing for me.

“The building industry comes with certain situations but theatre there was none. And you just kind of go ‘I’d rather work in this environment.'”

After working at HMT for five years, Matt got the chance to do a small-scale tour with Scottish Ballet to Highland and Islands communities in Thurso, Barra and Ullapool.

He loved taking the big productions, bringing them to the local communities and making it all work in school and community halls.

When a job came up in the company, he jumped at it.

Career highlights and Pittodrie travels

What was supposed to be a two-year job turned into 25 this year.

However, Matt said due to his love for solving technical challenges and the broad range of tasks means it never feels like a job.

Over the years, his highlights include working on A Streetcar Named Desire and visiting the Mariinsky Theatre with Highland Fling in Saint Petersburg in 2017, one of the homes of ballet.

Living in the fast-moving world of technology, Matt said he is always looking in the now which at the moment is David Dawson’s Swan Lake coming to Aberdeen in April which was last produced in 2016.

After eight years in storage, Matt and his team are faced with the challenge of updating the technology as well as ensuring it still appears the same masterpiece.

While the 55-year-old is now a Glasgow resident, his daughter Ava ensures a visit to Pittodrie is never far away.

Describing her as a “daft” Aberdeen FC fan, he said they travel to Pittodrie to watch the games with his dad.

He added: “She won’t go out without her Aberdeen hat…this thing is never off her head.”