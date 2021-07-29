Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘We are seeing effect of climate change’: Met Office reveals 2020 was among hottest, sunniest and wettest on record

Experts have warned the evidence of climate change is already being felt across the UK with more extreme weather during 2020.
By David Mackay
July 29, 2021, 8:30 am Updated: July 29, 2021, 8:37 am
The Met Office says 2020 was among the hottest, sunniest and wettest on record. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media
Last year ranked in the top 10 years on record for temperature, rain and sunshine due to global warming.

The findings have been published by the Royal Meteorological Society, who warn 1991 to 2020 has been 0.9C warmer on average than the preceding 30 years – with the trend evident across all months and all parts of the UK.

What is happening with our weather?

It is not just getting hotter, it is also getting wetter.

The Royal Meteorological Society has found that six of the 10 wettest years on record since 1862 have happened since 1998.

Storm Ciara and Dennis, which hit the north and north-east only days apart, contributed to the wettest February on record for the UK while bringing snow, floods and wreaking havoc.

And 2020 was recorded as the third warmest, fifth wettest and eighth sunniest on record amid climate change.

Lead author of the report, Mike Kendon, who is a senior climate scientist at the Met Office, said: “2020 was another notable year for the UK climate, with records broken for daily rainfall and monthly sunshine hours.

“Average temperatures for the UK continue to climb, with nearly a degree of warming when comparing the most recent 30 years with the preceding 30-year period.

“Last year saw some significant weather extremes including severe flooding from heavy rainfall in February and a major heatwave in early August.”

Wedding goers in Inverness during Storm Dennis in February 2020. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Meanwhile, 2020 was one of the least snowy years on record while it was the seventh year in a row where frosts were below the 1981 to 2010 average.

Highs and lows in 2020

  • Highest temperature – 37.8C, Heathrow Airport, July 31
  • Lowest temperature – -10.2C, Braemar, February 13 and Dalwhinnie, December 30
  • Highest daily rainfall – 9.4 inches, East Wretham, Norfolk, August 16
  • Highest daily sunshine – 16.8 hours, Fair Isle, June 16
  • Highest gust speed – 132mph, Cairngorm summit, February 3

How are we seeing climate change?

Sea level rise ‘accelerating’ from climate change

The report has warned that the rise of sea levels across the UK has “accelerated” over recent years – heightening the risk of flooding.

The increase was measured at 1.5mm per year from the start of the 20th century.

However, from 1993 it has now double to more than 3mm per year while sea temperatures have been 0.7C warmer between 2011 and 2020 compared to the 1961 to 1990 average.

Professor Ed Hill, director of the UK’s National Oceanography Centre, said: “Based on five long‐running stations dating back to the beginning of the 20th century, UK sea level has risen by nearly 2cm (0.7ins) per decade over the 60 years to 2018 and an immediate consequence will be higher extreme sea levels during high tides and storms which cause flooding.”

Earlier first leaf and bare tree dates have also been recorded while climate change impacts on nature and wildlife.

 

