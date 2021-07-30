Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Highland League: Here’s how to get the latest Highland League news, analysis and features straight into your inbox

By Ryan Cryle
July 30, 2021, 8:30 am Updated: August 16, 2021, 5:27 pm
Brechin City v Turriff United
Brechin City v Turriff United.

The Breedon Highland League has returned for the 2021/22 campaign, with a competitive season in store at both ends of the division.

Will new boys Brechin City be in the title race with the likes of Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh?

While silverware hopes will also be high at Buckie Thistle, Rothes, Formartine United and Inverurie Locos, there is fresh peril down the bottom with the prospect of a relegation play-off come the end of the season. Who will be left to contest it?

One thing guaranteed this term is the Breedon Highland League’s clubs, and the army of people whose efforts make them tick, will continue to bring north of Scotland communities together.

A dedicated Highland League newsletter

You can keep up to date on the Highland League by signing up to our dedicated email newsletter.

Every Tuesday morning, a link to the latest episode of our new Highland League Weekly show – featuring “Big Game” highlights, features and a panel discussion – will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction.

Sign up for the weekly Breedon Highland League newsletter.

