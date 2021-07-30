Highland League: Here’s how to get the latest Highland League news, analysis and features straight into your inbox

The Breedon Highland League has returned for the 2021/22 campaign, with a competitive season in store at both ends of the division.

Will new boys Brechin City be in the title race with the likes of Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh?

While silverware hopes will also be high at Buckie Thistle, Rothes, Formartine United and Inverurie Locos, there is fresh peril down the bottom with the prospect of a relegation play-off come the end of the season. Who will be left to contest it?

One thing guaranteed this term is the Breedon Highland League’s clubs, and the army of people whose efforts make them tick, will continue to bring north of Scotland communities together.

