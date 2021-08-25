Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buckie looking to bounce back against Fraserburgh as Highland League’s top two clash

By Callum Law
August 25, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Kevin Main is hoping to bounce back against Fraserburgh
Buckie Thistle’s Kevin Main hopes they can prove their title credentials against league leaders Fraserburgh.

The Breedon Highland League’s top two clash at Victoria Park tonight.

The Jags have won four of their first five league fixtures, while the Broch are the only side in the division with a perfect record having won five out five.

Buckie want to be challenging for the title, but were defeated 2-0 by Rothes on Saturday, and goalkeeper Main is keen to bounce back against Fraserburgh.

He said: “We want to be up at the top at the end of the season and to be there challenging this is the sort of game you need to take points from.

“It’s not a must-win game because it’s still very early in the season, but it’s a big game.

“If we could win it would pull Fraserburgh back in again onto the same points as ourselves.

“We want to bounce back from Saturday, we were disappointed with ourselves against Rothes and we didn’t play as we can and as we have been recently.

“We fell short of the standards that are required at Buckie Thistle.”

  • Leask doesn’t want good start to be derailed

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Paul Leask has been pleased with their start to the campaign.

The Bellslea outfit have recorded victories against Formartine United, Fort William, Brora Rangers, Nairn County and Brechin City.

Custodian Leask is determined to keep that good form going.

He said: “We can’t have many complaints so far because we’ve had a very tough start.

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Paul Leask is looking forward to facing Buckie Thistle

“But up to now we’ve come through it all right. If we can get back past Buckie it would show again what we’re capable of.

“Brechin on Saturday was a good challenge because we didn’t quite know what we’d be facing, but we came through it really well.

“Buckie are going to be right up there as well so it would be good to put down a marker and see where we’re at.”

  • Huntly short of bodies

Meanwhile, Huntly manager Allan Hale again expects to have a squad of only 14 players for their trip to Princess Royal Park to face Deveronvale due to enforced Covid-19 isolation.

