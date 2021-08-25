Richard Hastings is relishing the challenge of managing Inverurie Locos

Richard Hastings believes he has been given an exciting opportunity after being appointed manager of Inverurie Locos.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County and Canadian international defender has signed a three-year contract at Harlaw Park as successor to Andy Low.

Hastings is relishing the chance to manage in the Breedon Highland League.

Over the last 11 years he has worked as a youth coach with both Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County.

Now the 44-year-old feels he is ready to cut his teeth in first-team management, where he will work alongside current Locos coaches Steven Park, Richard Davidson and John Farquhar.

He said: “I’ve always been interested in management and I’ve done a lot in the youth systems at Inverness and Ross County.

“But I’ve always had the long-term goal to get into management and when the opportunity came up I applied.

“When I met with the chairman (Mike Macaulay) and the vice-chairman (Graeme Hay) I had a good feeling about it and it went really well.

“It’s an exciting opportunity that’s in front of me.

“I want to improve what’s already there, improve the players that are there and build a solid foundation at the club.

“I’ve spoken to the chairman about things internally, but I want to be able to bring an exciting style of football, purposeful football that gives the fans entertainment value and try to win games.

“It will be an ongoing process building in terms of how I like the game to be played with the squad we’ve got.

“It will take time but I’m not concerned about that and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Rothes clash will be valuable

Hastings will take on a watching brief at Harlaw Park tonight when Rothes are the visitors before taking charge of his first game when Inverurie travel to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh on Saturday.

He is looking forward to meeting the Locos players and watching them in action against the Speysiders.

Hastings added: “It’s a really good opportunity to see all the players and I’m excited to see what’s good about the squad and what’s maybe lacking slightly.

“That will dictate how I want to play because I’m adaptable and you have to be to get the best out of the squad of players.

“I’m looking forward to watching the players and meeting them as well.”

‘We always want to be the best we can be’

On the appointment Inverurie chairman Mike Macaulay said: “Richard’s ambition and enthusiasm impressed us.

“We have a relatively young squad and we felt a guy with his coaching experience would bring on a lot of the youngsters we have presently and coming through.

“We always want to be the very best that we can be and we feel Richard is the man to make us the best we can be.

“I don’t think the Highland League has ever been strong than it will be this season because there are a lot of great teams this season and we’ll have to be up to it if we want to compete.

“Andy Low set new high standards and we have to build on that and try to improve once again.”

Rothes hoping to preserve unbeaten league start

Meanwhile, Rothes travel to Harlaw Park looking to keep their unbeaten record intact.

The Speysiders have taken eight points from their first four league outings.

But manager Ross Jack knows it won’t be easy against Inverurie, who have yet to lose in their first five league games and will be hoping to impress their new boss.

Jack said: “I’m sure the Inverurie players would have been fired up for the game whether Richard had been appointed or not.

“But his appointment adds a little bit of extra spice and the players will be hoping to be part of his plans and stay in the team.

“But that’s up to Inverurie, we’ll be concentrating on ourselves, we’ve got a gameplan which we hope will allow us to win the game.”

Rothes are without midfielder Jack Brown due to a thigh strain.