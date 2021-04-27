Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen consider summer swoop for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath

By Sean Wallace
April 27, 2021, 9:30 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
St Mirren's Jamie McGrath scores a penalty to make it 3-3 during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final against Kilmarnock
Aberdeen are interested in St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath and are considering a bid to land the 24-year-old during the summer transfer window.

McGrath is one of the in form midfielders in the Premiership and has netted 15 goals this season.

Pittodrie manager Stephen Glass will be given backing by the Pittodrie board to strengthen his squad during the summer.

The Dons  would face competition for the former Republic of Ireland U21 international this summer as there other clubs interested in the midfielder.

McGrath has a year left on his contract with St Mirren and it is understood any successful move would take a six figure sum to land him.

Glass has already strengthened his midfield for next season by securing Celtic skipper Scott Brown, 35, who will join in the summer on a two-year deal in a player-coach role.

McGrath netted a late winner to dump Aberdeen out of the Betfred Cup 2-1 last November.

That goal was the start of a run where he netted five goals in four games  including a double to knock Rangers out of the Betfred Cup in a 3-2 win.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin signed McGrath in January 2020 from League of Ireland side Dundalk.

McGrath has scored 15 times this season in 42 appearances  and netted in the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock (5-4 on penalties after 3-3) draw on Monday.

He netted a penalty in the final minute of extra-time to force a penalty shoot-out against Killie.

McGrath then held his nerve to step up for St Mirren’s first penalty in the shoot-out – and convert.

St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring to make it 3-3 during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final against Kilmarnock.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.