Aberdeen consider summer swoop for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath

Aberdeen are interested in St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath and are considering a bid to land the 24-year-old during the summer transfer window.

McGrath is one of the in form midfielders in the Premiership and has netted 15 goals this season.

Pittodrie manager Stephen Glass will be given backing by the Pittodrie board to strengthen his squad during the summer.

The Dons would face competition for the former Republic of Ireland U21 international this summer as there other clubs interested in the midfielder.

McGrath has a year left on his contract with St Mirren and it is understood any successful move would take a six figure sum to land him.

Glass has already strengthened his midfield for next season by securing Celtic skipper Scott Brown, 35, who will join in the summer on a two-year deal in a player-coach role.

McGrath netted a late winner to dump Aberdeen out of the Betfred Cup 2-1 last November.

That goal was the start of a run where he netted five goals in four games including a double to knock Rangers out of the Betfred Cup in a 3-2 win.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin signed McGrath in January 2020 from League of Ireland side Dundalk.

McGrath has scored 15 times this season in 42 appearances and netted in the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock (5-4 on penalties after 3-3) draw on Monday.

He netted a penalty in the final minute of extra-time to force a penalty shoot-out against Killie.

McGrath then held his nerve to step up for St Mirren’s first penalty in the shoot-out – and convert.