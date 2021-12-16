Rural Scottish areas ‘easiest’ to pass driving test

Aberdeenshire and the Highlands feature strongly among the UK’s top driving test centres, as Scotland takes all top ten spots for the highest pass rates.

Learner driver experts Collingwood Insurance Services analysed the most recent DVLA data on pass rates to reveal that all ten of the “easiest” test centres in the UK are located in rural areas in Scotland.

The research also revealed that men (53.9%) are marginally more likely to pass their test than women (49.2%), and that one in 10 students (9%) won’t book a driving test until the extended wait times caused by the pandemic have subsided.

Eight out of ten learner drivers pass their test in Ballater

The top centre was in Ballater, Royal Deeside, where more than eight out of every ten people were successful in their test. A whopping 83.3% of those who book a test date leave with a sense of accomplishment, meaning that less than one in five (16.7%) leave disappointed.

In comparison, the trickiest test centre was in Erith, London, where fewer than three out of every ten people go on to pick up their licence.

The test centres with the lowest pass rates are largely based in urban areas, with the list of the bottom ten featuring four test centres in London and three test centres in Birmingham.

Top ten DVLA test centres with a total pass rate (%) were:

Ballater, 83.3 Rothesay, 81.0 Inveraray, 80.0 Kyle of Lochalsh, 79.3 Stranraer, 78.4 Lerwick, 77.7 Fraserburgh, 77.6 Peebles, 76.3 Isle of Skye (Portree), 76.0 Peterhead, 76.0

Almost half of students plan to take their test in 2022

The DVLA data from across the country also reveals that those taking their driving test tend to have a 50/50 chance of a pass according to the national data, with the nationwide pass rate standing at 51.6%.

In addition, Collingwood also surveyed 350 university students on their driving test plans, with half of those surveyed (49%) saying they plan to take their test in 2022.

One in 25 people said that they never plan to take their test.

One in ten of the students surveyed said that they would only take their test in 2022 if wait times shortened, with the DVLA still dealing with a backlog that started during the early stages of the pandemic.

A further one in 25 (4%) said that they would not take their test in 2022 and will wait for a considerable period of time before booking in a test date.

Interestingly, one in 25 (4%) said that they never plan to take their test, preferring to rely on public transport and walking.

Liz Laidler, head of learner driver products at Collingwood Insurance Services UK Ltd, said: “Booking in a driving test is a daunting time for anyone with ambitions to get behind the wheel, and this data is an interesting snapshot of the differences between urban and rural driving.

“Nevertheless, accidents can happen at any time and any place on the roads, and while drivers can minimise their chances of an accident by driving carefully and considerately, having a suitable insurance product is essential to ensure that you are protected against anything that happens on the road.”