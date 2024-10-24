Bruce Millers clock taken down for repairs as owners prepare long-empty Aberdeen shop for new use

One of Union Street’s most famous landmarks may appear to have gone missing…

The Bruce Millers clock, in the form of a big drum and revolving marching band, has become an Aberdeen institution since the much-missed music shop moved there in the 1980s.

It has been known to tinkle into life with the theme tune from The Magic Roundabout from time to time, even years on from the closure of the store.

And passersby today had cause for concern as they saw the artefact lying dismantled on the pavement.

It comes as the owners make progress with leasing the unit and bringing it back to life…

So what is happening to the Bruce Millers clock?

However, there was no need for alarm over this clock.

The treasured timepiece hadn’t been blown to the ground in windy weather, and its time is far from up.

In fact, Edinburgh-based specialists are carrying out some repairs to bring it back to its former glory.

Many crowded around for a closer look at the clock, which is usually glimpsed from a few feet below.

Up close, it is clear that the drum has become a bit mouldy and the paint is peeling on various parts of it.

The capital’s James Ritchie and Son dates back more than 200 years, and specialises in antique mechanisms.

A worker at the scene confirmed repairs are taking place.

What is happening at the old Bruce Millers?

Earlier this year, building owners PB Devco were given permission to carry out some work on the former music shop.

And in September, the project got under way.

Ultimately, the scheme will involve replacing the roof, installing ventilation grills and creating a new extension to the rear.

Papers submitted recently indicate that Balmedie’s SIR Joinery has been appointed to carry out the work.

PB Devco owns The Howff pub under the store and the Motif beer garden to its rear.

Bosses say clearing it out will make it “accessible” and blueprints suggest this is for a “potential retail or commercial use” in the future.

So who could take over Bruce Millers?

Today PB Devco kingpin Stuart Clarkson told us the clock isn’t the only thing getting a makeover…

He said: “We are putting a new roof on, and doing what we can with the building.

“Talks are continuing with a hairdresser who is interested in leasing it.”

And he confirmed that the Bruce Millers clock would be put back in place once it’s been fixed.

It comes after the famous golden boot above the Gidi Grill, nearby on Union Street, was taken down to be given a glow-up.

Bruce Millers is one of the longest empty units on Union Street – having closed its doors on downhearted music fans 14 years ago.

Only the old Budz Bar, currently being renovated, has been out of use for longer.

Our city centre tracker details all the latest on the empty units in Aberdeen.

