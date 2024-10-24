Bruce Millers clock taken down for repairs as owners prepare long-empty Aberdeen shop for new use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bruce Millers clock taken down for repairs as owners prepare long-empty Aberdeen shop for new use

PB Devco have revealed that talks are taking place to fill the Union Street unit left empty for more than a decade.

To go with story by Ben Hendry. Bruce Millers clock repairs Picture shows; Bruce Millers clock undergoing repairs. Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 24/10/2024
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Bruce Millers clock repairs Picture shows; Bruce Millers clock undergoing repairs. Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 24/10/2024
By Ben Hendry

One of Union Street’s most famous landmarks may appear to have gone missing…

The Bruce Millers clock, in the form of a big drum and revolving marching band, has become an Aberdeen institution since the much-missed music shop moved there in the 1980s.

It has been known to tinkle into life with the theme tune from The Magic Roundabout from time to time, even years on from the closure of the store.

And passersby today had cause for concern as they saw the artefact lying dismantled on the pavement.

It comes as the owners make progress with leasing the unit and bringing it back to life…

So what is happening to the Bruce Millers clock?

However, there was no need for alarm over this clock.

The treasured timepiece hadn’t been blown to the ground in windy weather, and its time is far from up.

The clock pictured recently above the shop. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

In fact, Edinburgh-based specialists are carrying out some repairs to bring it back to its former glory.

Many crowded around for a closer look at the clock, which is usually glimpsed from a few feet below.

Up close, it is clear that the drum has become a bit mouldy and the paint is peeling on various parts of it.

The drum has seen better days. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The capital’s James Ritchie and Son dates back more than 200 years, and specialises in antique mechanisms.

A worker at the scene confirmed repairs are taking place.

The van belonging to the historic firm. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What is happening at the old Bruce Millers?

Earlier this year, building owners PB Devco were given permission to carry out some work on the former music shop.

And in September, the project got under way.

Ultimately, the scheme will involve replacing the roof, installing ventilation grills and creating a new extension to the rear.

Papers submitted recently indicate that Balmedie’s SIR Joinery has been appointed to carry out the work.

PB Devco owns The Howff pub under the store and the Motif beer garden to its rear.

Bosses say clearing it out will make it “accessible” and blueprints suggest this is for a “potential retail or commercial use” in the future.

So who could take over Bruce Millers?

Today PB Devco kingpin Stuart Clarkson told us the clock isn’t the only thing getting a makeover…

He said: “We are putting a new roof on, and doing what we can with the building.

“Talks are continuing with a hairdresser who is interested in leasing it.”

The Bruce Millers shop closed more than a decade ago. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And he confirmed that the Bruce Millers clock would be put back in place once it’s been fixed.

It comes after the famous golden boot above the Gidi Grill, nearby on Union Street, was taken down to be given a glow-up. 

Bruce Millers is one of the longest empty units on Union Street – having closed its doors on downhearted music fans 14 years ago.

Only the old Budz Bar, currently being renovated, has been out of use for longer.

Our city centre tracker details all the latest on the empty units in Aberdeen.

