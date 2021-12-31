Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Year Honours: Aberdeenshire man made MBE for ensuring the ‘right people’ represent local communities

By Denny Andonova
December 31, 2021, 10:30 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 11:46 am
John Duncan was made an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list for political service.
A Deeside man who has devoted more than 50 years to ensuring local communities are represented on the political stage has been made an MBE.

John Duncan, from Drumoak, has been an active part of the election process in the north-east since he first set foot in the world of politics in 1970.

As a chairman of Aberdeenshire Conservative and Unionist Association, the 69-year-old has played an integral role in helping the “right people” rise in power.

Mr Duncan, who is an architect by trade, has supported a number of prominent politicians to give voice to their local communities – including MSPs Andrew Bowie and David Duguid and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

And although he admitted there is a little bit of personal pride in every successful campaign, he said he never expected to be recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

He said: “I had to read the letter a few times to take it in. It was certainly nothing I had ever expected. I’m very humbled by the award.

“It’s always been something I believed in – doing my best to ensure that the government represents the people.

“They are there to serve – that’s something I learned a long time ago. There is no point of people being elected if they are not there to do the job and do their best however they can.

“It’s all about getting the right people elected to represent their community, look after their constituents and hopefully help their people.”

