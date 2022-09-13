The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones’ pictures of Her Majesty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We want to give the children of our area the chance to pay their own colourful tribute to The Queen.

Since her death last week, the outpouring of love and creativity has been both touching and extraordinary.

From tractors lining up in a guard of honour as the royal cortege passed through Deeside to knitted post box toppers and marmalade sandwiches, there has been no end of heartwarming parting gifts for Her Majesty.

But how would our children like her to be remembered?

We’d like you to send in your children’s drawings of the Queen and the events of the last few days and we’ll feature them online and in the paper.

The picture could be a primary one’s crayon masterpiece or a teenager’s detailed portrait, but we want to see them all so we can build up a picture of the Queen through the eyes of the next generation.

Entry is simple, just upload a photo of your child’s drawing to the form below. Entries close at 12.15am on Monday.

