Readers’ Ombudsman: Burning desire to be voice of our region and its people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Readers’ Ombudsman: Burning desire to be voice of our region and its people

Lang may yer lums reek with P&J smoke - it's a signal that we are serving up just the kind of paper you want
Joe Churcher By Joe Churcher
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:07 pm
Photo of Joe Churcher
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.

“You know the real problem with the P&J these days, don’t you?”, a man once asked me, wagging his finger as he leaned angrily across a large table in a Highland hotel’s conference suite.

“It just doesn’t burn properly anymore!”

Among history’s more leftfield reader feedback – if not quite up there with the plea not to move away from broadsheet format because the paper would be too small to pluck chickens on.

The combustibility concerns were raised at a public session a few years back for people to let senior editors know what they wanted from their daily paper.

I found the events very useful, a chance to have our eyes opened to unexpected changes in tastes as well as to find some reassurance that our instincts for our audience’s desires remained well honed.

They were one of a limited number of ways we had to do that then, beyond checking one key visible number: how many papers we were selling every day.

Getting to know our readers

Today, when it comes to online news, our industry is spoiled for such opportunities.

Media outlets are devising more and more innovative ways to slice and dice the data generated by online users to help inform their understanding of who wants to read what – and when.

We are in the early stages of that development ourselves and can already see the great promise in being able properly to harness all that information to shape our output.

I was reminded of the contrast as I started to digest what you have been telling me about the recent rise in the cost of the print edition of the P&J.

Data generated by online users helps inform what content readers want – and when.

The stories in some of those letters and emails have made for very difficult reading.

Households with a loyalty to the P&J stretching back generations reluctantly deciding the time had come to cancel their papers. Individuals who first bought the P&J the last time we had a king saying they could no longer afford to keep reading it every day. The sort of lasting relationships with our community on which we have built a reputation over 275 years, abruptly ending.

We were braced for this of course.

In my view the P&J remains great value for money, whether in comparison with other similar titles across the UK or when you consider it is cheaper than most cups of coffee, which would go cold in the time it took to digest even a tiny fraction of the words and pictures we publish every day.

Honesty over price rise

But the cost-of-living crisis has everyone looking for ways to save – and our choice to be open and honest about the fact we were putting up the cover price to meet our own soaring costs rather than sacrifice quality thrust the paper firmly into that budgeting spotlight.

So I understand why a small number have earmarked it as a luxury they must do without.

Some correspondents set out in detail the calculations behind that decision – affording me again one of those invaluable chances to dip more than just a toe into the waters of reader opinion.

What it has revealed so far though is that those waters are as muddied as ever and so finding the right balance of content – in what is by its nature a one-size-must-fit-all product – remains a very tricky task.

If I retained a single clear message from those sessions with readers a while back, it was that they mostly agreed – regardless of gender, age or location – that they relished reading that content too.

One email distilled the dilemma nicely.

The “final straw”, the reader said, was our “excessive coverage of the Queen’s death and funeral”.

The same coverage that, for many who got in touch at the time, was the icing on the cake.

He agreed that he might still buy a copy on Wednesdays and Saturdays, for the Your Car and Your Life supplements.

Press and Journal readers have different opinions on content

Exactly the supplements others described as “of no interest” and an utter waste of paper that should be axed to allow a price reduction instead.

He would not though be heading to the newsagent on a Monday, he added, for fear of having to “endure” the football coverage – which is the only reason another reader says he is not abandoning us (albeit with the caveat that we give far too many column inches to his team’s bitter rivals..).

Another common theme was an apparent dislike for pages showcasing things like children’s artwork, photographs of pets or the Last Class series of primary school photos.

These though are features we do not rely on instinct to tell us are popular, we know so from sales numbers.

🗞️ In your new look P&J Weekend: over 150 pages including inspiring health stories, recommended days out exploring and family advice, plus much, much more. Made for You. Made for Weekends.

Posted by The Press and Journal on Saturday, 1 October 2022

Perhaps most surprisingly divisive, the quantity of court cases on our pages.

Several gave that as a main reason for stopping buying the paper, beyond just the cost.

Yet we know there is a significant appetite for our work to make sure that justice is seen to be done, and by no means just among our online readership.

If I retained a single clear message from those sessions with readers a while back, it was that they mostly agreed – regardless of gender, age or location – that they relished reading that content too.

Well, that and the poor kindling quality of the P&J of course.

For what it’s worth I am reliably informed by a source with great experience in such matters that The Times is more effective for screwing up in the hearth.

What it and other papers will never do though is burn with the same desire we have to be the Voice of the North, a vocal champion for our region and all of its people.

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
GALLERY: More cheer in Aberdeen as final day of college graduations wraps up
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
'We need to get round the table immediately' - Highland Home Carers boss in…
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
GALLERY: Smiles all around as hundreds pose for our cameras at first day of…
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Causing a stink in Boat of Garten: Councillors reluctantly agree changes to waste treatment…
Apprentice's Tale ship in the harbour
Scotland is a nation of storytellers
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Investigation launched after early morning blaze at house in Tain
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Weekend court roll – a pupil-slapping teacher and a drug-dealing boxer
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
North Scots recall how they feared nuclear war during the Cuban missile crisis 60…
The public has their say at a consultation event on the plans for Aberdeen beach. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Roads concerns overshadow optimism at consultation on multi-million-pound Aberdeen beach plans

Most Read

1
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Some say The Times lights better in the hearth than the P&J - but it'll never burn with the same desire to be the voice of our region.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks