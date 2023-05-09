Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become a retro arcade as planning is approved

Highland Council approved the application for Legend Arcade in late March of this year.

By Shannon Morrison
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
Mark Mackenzie immediately got to work once Highland Council approved his application. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

An old shop in Fort William’s Plantation is a step closer to opening as a retro gaming venue.

The building has been empty for a decade – but will soon have a new lease of life as Legend Arcade.

Mark Mackenzie had a vision to transform the property and give something back to people in the area.

And now, Highland Council has approved the planning application for the conversion.

Mark’s celebrations involved a trip to the local building suppliers for plasterboard.

“It was one of the first things I did,” says Mark.

He and his friend Craig MacNeil are now using every spare moment to transform the arcade.

A side by side of Legend Arcade before and after, now Highland Council have approved planning application
Although it is still a work in progress, there is already a ‘noticeable difference’ in the space. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

“I work full-time, and Craig has kids,” says Mark. “But plaster-boarding is quick and easy, and it’s made a noticeable difference.”

Mark has also made an effort to source supplies and labour locally, from Legend Arcade’s carpets to its joinery.

“It was a local joiner who fitted in the new doors for me,” says Mark. “Anything else that we need, we will be getting locally.”

Legend Arcade will have retro games with ‘a modern twist’

Mark’s plan for Legend Arcade is to appeal to multiple generations, so the arcade will be a fun visit for all the family.

The arcade will capture an authentic, nostalgic feel in everything from the gaming machines to the retro posters.

“I will of course be looking at older games like Pacman, Donkey Kong and Space Invaders,” says Mark. “But I’m also looking to have a modern twist.”

Jack the spaniel, Legend Arcade's dog
Jack the spaniel wearing Legend Arcade merchandise. Image supplied by: Mark Mackenzie

“It will be good to have the retro machines for the older clientele, but also newer machines to get the younger people involved in arcade gaming.”

Merchandise has been made for Legend Arcade, including beanie hats, t-shirts and caps.

Mark is also considering the possibility of selling items such as Pokémon cards, comic books and plushies in the future.

‘It’s good to be involved in moving it forward’

Before sitting empty for a decade, the old shop in the Plantation area of Fort William had taken on many forms over the years.

Craig MacNeil is a Fort William local who has lived in the Plantation area all of his life.

“I grew up just around the corner from here,” says Craig.

After sitting empty for a decade, an old shop in Fort William will be transformed into a retro arcade centre by resident Mark Mackenzie
A side-by-side of the old shop before work, and what it looks like currently mid-transformation. Image supplied by: Mark MacKenzie

 

 

Over the years, Craig recalls the building being used as a convenience store, a takeaway, and a Polish shop among other things.

“This shop has always been a part of life for me, so it’s good to be involved in moving it forward.”

“I think getting an arcade is going to do Plantation a lot of good. It will bring a lot of people up to the area,” he says.

For more updates on the progress of Legend Arcade, you can follow their Facebook page here.

