An old shop in Fort William’s Plantation is a step closer to opening as a retro gaming venue.

The building has been empty for a decade – but will soon have a new lease of life as Legend Arcade.

Mark Mackenzie had a vision to transform the property and give something back to people in the area.

And now, Highland Council has approved the planning application for the conversion.

Mark’s celebrations involved a trip to the local building suppliers for plasterboard.

“It was one of the first things I did,” says Mark.

He and his friend Craig MacNeil are now using every spare moment to transform the arcade.

“I work full-time, and Craig has kids,” says Mark. “But plaster-boarding is quick and easy, and it’s made a noticeable difference.”

Mark has also made an effort to source supplies and labour locally, from Legend Arcade’s carpets to its joinery.

“It was a local joiner who fitted in the new doors for me,” says Mark. “Anything else that we need, we will be getting locally.”

Legend Arcade will have retro games with ‘a modern twist’

Mark’s plan for Legend Arcade is to appeal to multiple generations, so the arcade will be a fun visit for all the family.

The arcade will capture an authentic, nostalgic feel in everything from the gaming machines to the retro posters.

“I will of course be looking at older games like Pacman, Donkey Kong and Space Invaders,” says Mark. “But I’m also looking to have a modern twist.”

“It will be good to have the retro machines for the older clientele, but also newer machines to get the younger people involved in arcade gaming.”

Merchandise has been made for Legend Arcade, including beanie hats, t-shirts and caps.

Mark is also considering the possibility of selling items such as Pokémon cards, comic books and plushies in the future.

‘It’s good to be involved in moving it forward’

Before sitting empty for a decade, the old shop in the Plantation area of Fort William had taken on many forms over the years.

Craig MacNeil is a Fort William local who has lived in the Plantation area all of his life.

“I grew up just around the corner from here,” says Craig.

Over the years, Craig recalls the building being used as a convenience store, a takeaway, and a Polish shop among other things.

“This shop has always been a part of life for me, so it’s good to be involved in moving it forward.”

“I think getting an arcade is going to do Plantation a lot of good. It will bring a lot of people up to the area,” he says.

For more updates on the progress of Legend Arcade, you can follow their Facebook page here.

