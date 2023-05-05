[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William is preparing for the return of the mountain bikers and their fans for a weekend event.

Nevis Range will host the Scottish Downhill Association (SDA) for round two of the British National Series on May 6th-7th.

The SDA is the longest-running downhill mountain bike series in the UK.

It is expected over 300 entrants will attend the event in Fort William this weekend.

According to the SDA, an elite field of more than 60 of the world’s top riders will also be in attendance.

There will be 13 different categories in total, including juvenile (ages 13-14), youth (ages 15-16) and grand veteran (50+).

SDA Chairman Colin Houston says: “This will be a spectacle of riding skills that are equal to the top event of the year.”

“All spectators are welcome, and there is no charge for the event.”

The SDA are still welcoming applications from those who are interested in being volunteer marshals at the Fort William event.

Those who wish to volunteer are advised to reach out to sdaraces@gmail.com.

‘Excited’ to host the world’s best

Managing Director of Nevis Range, Chris O’Brien says that they are “absolutely buzzing” to host a round of the SDA.

“As a destination that’s all about adventure, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome some of the world’s best.”

Going to BDS this weekend? Save yourself the hassle of parking at Nevis Range and hop on our Park and Ride shuttle… Posted by Nevis Range on Tuesday, 2 May 2023

However, this upcoming cycling event is not the only one on the horizon for Nevis Range.

This year, Nevis Range will also be hosting the mountain bike downhill section of the 2023 Cycling World Championships.

The 2023 Cycling World Championships will take place in Glasgow and across Scotland in August.

“This weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience for both riders and fans alike,” says Chris.

