Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Competitors return to Nevis Range for the British Cycling National Downhill Series

Nevis Range will host the Scottish Downhill Association for round two of the National Downhill Series on May 6th-7th.

By Shannon Morrison
Young cyclist at a Scottish Downhill Association event
Supplied by Colin Houston

Fort William is preparing for the return of the mountain bikers and their fans for a weekend event.

Nevis Range will host the Scottish Downhill Association (SDA) for round two of the British National Series on May 6th-7th.

The SDA is the longest-running downhill mountain bike series in the UK.

It is expected over 300 entrants will attend the event in Fort William this weekend.

According to the SDA, an elite field of more than 60 of the world’s top riders will also be in attendance.

Young cyclist performs trick at a SDA mountain biking competition, Fort William
Over 300 entrants are expected to arrive in Fort William this weekend, as well as 60 of the world’s top riders. Supplied by Colin Houston

There will be 13 different categories in total, including juvenile (ages 13-14), youth (ages 15-16) and grand veteran (50+).

SDA Chairman Colin Houston says: “This will be a spectacle of riding skills that are equal to the top event of the year.”

“All spectators are welcome, and there is no charge for the event.”

The SDA are still welcoming applications from those who are interested in being volunteer marshals at the Fort William event.

Those who wish to volunteer are advised to reach out to sdaraces@gmail.com.

‘Excited’ to host the world’s best

Managing Director of Nevis Range, Chris O’Brien says that they are “absolutely buzzing” to host a round of the SDA.

“As a destination that’s all about adventure, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome some of the world’s best.”

Going to BDS this weekend? Save yourself the hassle of parking at Nevis Range and hop on our Park and Ride shuttle…

Posted by Nevis Range on Tuesday, 2 May 2023

However, this upcoming cycling event is not the only one on the horizon for Nevis Range.

This year, Nevis Range will also be hosting the mountain bike downhill section of the 2023 Cycling World Championships.

The 2023 Cycling World Championships will take place in Glasgow and across Scotland in August.

“This weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience for both riders and fans alike,” says Chris.

More stories from Lochaber:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The Eight Acres hotel is one of the largest in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Eight Acres gym members chasing refunds after Elgin hotel’s sudden closure
4
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
5
The visitor centre at Urquhart Castle has been shut. Image: Historic Environment Scotland.
Visitor centre at Urquhart Castle closed due to safety fears
6
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
3
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
8
Police appealing for information following series of break-ins at Highland properties.
Thieves used 4×4 to break into eight premises across Highlands
9
The giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, appeared yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?
2
10
The flames were visible above the harbour at Mallaig. Image: Angus MacDonald
Fire crews battle hill blaze in Mallaig for more than 12 hours

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]