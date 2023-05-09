The NHS needs you: Meet the volunteers making a difference at Roxburghe House

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sitting in the crisp sunshine in a peaceful spot in Aberdeen, Anne Beveridge reveals how a New Year’s resolution turned into a 16-year gardening commitment.

The mum-of-two and keen marathon runner decided one New Year she wanted to give something back.

“I was very privileged and didn’t work,” Mrs Beveridge said. “So I thought right, I’m going to go and do some voluntary work.”

She is now one of a 25-strong team at specialist palliative care centre Roxburghe House – but NHS Grampian is appealing for more volunteers to come forward to boost numbers.

The hospice lost many of its volunteers as a result of the pandemic and is working to build its services back up – but needs more help to do so.

Come away with a ‘warm glow’

Mrs Beveridge first tried to be a greeter at Clan, but changed plans after realising she would spend too much time actually “greetin” from the stories shared.

The 54-year-old then applied for being a gardening volunteer at Roxburghe House on Ashgrove Road.

“I landed here and it’s been the best thing,” she added. “I keep coming back every year.”

Those years slowly tallied up to an impressive 16. She tends to a large, tranquil garden with a team of volunteers from March through to November.

When asked why she keeps going back, particularly on the days Aberdeen’s weather is not being so kind, Mrs Beveridge said: “It’s nice to be outside, it’s good for your mental health.

“Once you’re here and you get going, you forget how cold it is. And plus you’re with your friends, there’s nothing better.

“I do it because it’s so fulfilling and you come away with a warm glow – it just fills your heart.”

Lost nearly three quarters of volunteers since Covid

Before Covid, more than 80 volunteers helped at Roxburghe House. Now, there are just 25 actively supporting the service.

This means some services have come to a halt until numbers have picked up again.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian stressed the importance of these roles and said availability of different voluntary roles are again increasing since the pandemic.

She said: “Work on this continues and we welcome anyone with an interest in volunteering with us to find out more.

“Volunteers are a hugely important part of our teams across the local area and we are very grateful for everything they do.”

Gordon Robertson, also known as the “first man to help in the day unit” at Roxburghe, was forced to look elsewhere when the unit shut down during the pandemic.

Not one to give up, the former offshore worker and ex-fireman transferred his skills to the gardening team.

He has been volunteering for six years now along with with his wife Norma, who helps on reception. He said there is a “special” atmosphere at the unit.

Describing the strong bonds with patients and staff, the 70-year-old added: “If someone was asking me would I benefit from volunteering at Roxburghe House specifically, I’d say of course you would.

“It’s fantastic. This place is special.”

Retired nurse becomes volunteer

Anne Brown, a former nurse at Roxburghe House, is also now one of the team’s valuable volunteers in the day unit.

The 67-year-old was keen to stay in touch with patients and staff when she retired, so began volunteering every Tuesday.

Although sometimes difficult to “pull back the nurse” in her, the Bucksburn resident said she enjoys chatting with patients and taking part in activities.

She said: “It’s just nice when the patients smile and they appreciate a cup of tea or serving their soup and things like that.

“It gives me an opportunity to socialise with some of the team as well.

“It’s a two-way thing. We get a lot from the patients and they enjoy it as well.”

To find out more about volunteering opportunities, click here.