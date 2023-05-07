It’s back to the drawing board for ‘Generation Aberdeen’ masterplan branding after public slating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s back to the drawing board for ‘Generation Aberdeen’ masterplan branding after public slating

The Generation Aberdeen brand was meant to make it easier to understand the multi-million-pound masterplan to revitalise the city. But it won't go any further as proposed after a mauling by councillors.

By Alastair Gossip
Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
Red-faced council chiefs have been told to redo their homework over fears new branding for Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound facelift reeked of “older people trying to be cool”.

The Generation Aberdeen proposals were slated by councillors two weeks running, as the usual timidity about criticising the work of local authority staff was abandoned.

Concerns were first raised about images being presented to them with little context of the thought behind it all.

Generation Aberdeen imagery had been mocked up on the back of buses, in shopfronts and on hoardings at the side of the Pittodrie pitch.

It was hoped to help explain to Aberdonians the scope of the £150 million plans to reinvigorate the city centre and beach.

But professional marketer and Labour councillor Kate Blake claimed the document put forward, titled “branding strategy”, was “not a branding strategy”.

Beetroot-red council chief defends Generation Aberdeen masterplan branding

Chief commercial officer Craig Innes stuck up for the work of the council’s internal communications team and private agency Morrison Media.

A proposed banner showcasing the planned new market development, as part of the Aberdeen masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
“What we have tried to do is to create an image to bring all the city centre and beach masterplan together,” he explained.

“Hopefully, it is a brand that is simple and clear and can be used across all the vision projects we have.

“Whether that’s generation beach or generation market, it’s not meant to cross over and impinge on existing work but more to put the Aberdeen City Council stamp on these projects specifically.”

Ms Blake had asked for the rationale, scope of the strategy, the objectives, target market, how it tested, how it fitted in with other council marketing and the wider regional narrative.

But Mr Innes did not speak to that before the April 26 meeting was adjourned until May 4.

Blake’s assessment prompts wave of very public criticism

And with a week’s break to ponder it, the SNP and Lib Dems running the council were convinced it was lacking.

Generation Aberdeen is unlikely to be seen, as imagined here, along the hoardings at the home of the Dons. It's to be "revisited". Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media
Council co-leader Ian Yuill on Thursday said: “Having listened carefully to Councillor Blake at the last meeting around the branding strategy, we have changed our position on that.

“We believe that the branding proposals should be revisited. We think they could be improved upon.”

And other members – usually fearful of the mere suggestion that they are being critical of staff – were not shy about sticking the knife in.

Only last year did SNP councillor Michael Hutchison face a Standards hearing for opining on the state of restoration work at Provost Skene’s House.

‘I have been asked if the Aberdeen masterplan branding was done by a bunch of older people trying to be cool’

His Labour George Street and Harbour ward colleague Sandra Macdonald was, by her own admission, “very, very blunt” on the branding though.

Standing to speak at both meetings, she said: “I don’t like Generation Aberdeen.

“Some of the images are out of date, of things that have been knocked down at the market and things like that.

“Maybe that branding is not being targeted at somebody of my mature years.

“Now, I’m not a baby boomer and I’m not a millennial and I don’t even feel I’m even in that Generation X category – I’m somewhere in between all of that – but I wasn’t I wasn’t really very, very keen on that branding at all.”

She hoped other flagship projects, like the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit system, could be “bundled” in during the rework.

The championing of the street art mural on the already demolished 1970s indoor market did not breed confidence in the Aberdeen masterplan branding among councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
Meanwhile, former city centre masterplan chief Marie Boulton was “extremely pleased” to hear the branding was being rolled back.

“I have run it by quite a number of people of all ages, to be met with blank looks, a few jokes and to be asked if it was done by a bunch of older people trying to be cool.”

A spokeswoman for the council’s private communications consultants Morrison Media declined the chance to comment.

Her age is not known to The P&J.

The future of Aberdeen

