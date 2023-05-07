New use for derelict Kingston shop, Elgin bed and breakfast to be converted and a fix for an Elgin church roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New use for derelict Kingston shop, Elgin bed and breakfast to be converted and a fix for an Elgin church roof

Grab a cuppa before you read another Moray planning ahead full of the latest planning news.

By Sean McAngus
New life proposed for derelict shop in Kingston.
New life proposed for derelict shop in Kingston.

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Proposals to install a temporary safety measure on the roof of an Elgin church will go ahead.

A dog grooming business owner is seeking retrospective consent for a change of use to her base.

Meanwhile, new life could be breathed into a derelict Kingston shop.

Let’s start with approved plans to turn an Elgin bed and breakfast into a home. The move is sparked by short-term let licensing regulations and skyrocketing bills.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: Change of use for Elgin bed and breakfast

Derek Grainge will turn an Elgin bed and breakfast into a home.

The change of use at Willowbank at 18 Moss Street has been approved.

When open for business, the guest house was able to host up to 10 guests.

No works will take place at the property other than the removal of B&B signage.

B+B for change of use to home in Elgin. Image: Google Maps

Why make the change?

Last month, we revealed the plans in another planning roundup.

The current owners have decided to cease all business at Willowbank due to short-term let licensing regulations.

The increasing cost of energy, insurance, food and the owners’ advancing years also led to the decision.

This property is undergoing extensive redecoration, carpeting and other improvements.

SUBMITTED: New life for derelict shop

An abandoned shop could be turned into a storeroom.

The former shop at The Rowans on Beach Road in Kingston has been on the Buildings at Risk Register for a while.

According to the website, the risk record relates to the former store structure only, the rest of the property is not at risk.

Derelict shop on Beach Road at Kingston.

Ralph Hardie wants to use the building to store items like bikes.

No external changes will be made to the building structure.

But a new floor is needed inside as the current one is rotted.

SUBMITTED: Disused shop to dog grooming parlour

Speyside Barks ‘n’ Bubbles owner Nina Reid is seeking retrospective consent for the change of use on her premises.

Previous uses of the building at 107 High Street in Aberlour have included Lotus Petal Flowers.

That business closed its Aberlour store in 2017 after owners found juggling two shops too stressful.

107 High Street in Aberlour. Image: Google Maps

Since last September, Ms Reid has been  running her business inside the unused shop.

S Reid Design is representing her in the application.

According to the documents, they were unaware the change of use was required.

Cooper🖤🤍 first time at the groomers today such a good boy👌🏼

Posted by Speyside Barks ‘n’ Bubbles on Wednesday, 3 May 2023

 

APPROVED: Temporary safety measure at Elgin church

Elgin High Church will erect a snowboard on the main church roof, along the North Guildry Street frontage.

This is a temporary safety measure in order to reduce the risk of slates falling onto the street.

The roof suffers from “nail sickness” – the nails are deteriorating – and some slates have already fallen.

Elgin High Church. Image: Google Maps

The Church of Scotland church may close and merge with St Giles and St Columba’s South church under the draft Moray Presbytery plan.

A drawing impression shows where snowboard will be placed on the Elgin High Church’s roof.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito at the Cross, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen
3
Dorothy Clark believes the substation plans will end up destroying the natural quietness of the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Dorothy Clark.
Owners of Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Mearns home fear substation plans will ruin tranquil Mearns
4
Duthie Park was the scene of coronation celebrations. From left, James O'Driscoll, Charlotte Mackay, Archie Mackay and Ollie Mackay. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Hardy Aberdonians brave the weather for Duthie Park coronation fun
5
Parents and children at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event.
Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer
6
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald targets Scotland call-up
7
Hazel Nairn alongside image of searchers combing through an area of River Don.
Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn takes up kayaking as search goes on
8
Mark Torrance was a well-known face in Scotland's football Tartan Army. Image: Ian Gillan.
Scotland’s football Tartan Army unite to fundraise in memory of Aberdeen graduate
9
Buckie Rotary Club organised a Coronation Vintage Vehicle Run to Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Cars and tractors on show in Buckie Vintage Vehicle Run
10
Thomas, Sophia and Ewan Bell enjoying the coronation street party in Kintore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kintore turns out for a street party worthy of royalty

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]