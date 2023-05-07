New use for derelict Kingston shop, Elgin bed and breakfast to be converted and a fix for an Elgin church roof

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Proposals to install a temporary safety measure on the roof of an Elgin church will go ahead.

A dog grooming business owner is seeking retrospective consent for a change of use to her base.

Meanwhile, new life could be breathed into a derelict Kingston shop.

Let’s start with approved plans to turn an Elgin bed and breakfast into a home. The move is sparked by short-term let licensing regulations and skyrocketing bills.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: Change of use for Elgin bed and breakfast

Derek Grainge will turn an Elgin bed and breakfast into a home.

The change of use at Willowbank at 18 Moss Street has been approved.

When open for business, the guest house was able to host up to 10 guests.

No works will take place at the property other than the removal of B&B signage.

Why make the change?

Last month, we revealed the plans in another planning roundup.

The current owners have decided to cease all business at Willowbank due to short-term let licensing regulations.

The increasing cost of energy, insurance, food and the owners’ advancing years also led to the decision.

This property is undergoing extensive redecoration, carpeting and other improvements.

SUBMITTED: New life for derelict shop

An abandoned shop could be turned into a storeroom.

The former shop at The Rowans on Beach Road in Kingston has been on the Buildings at Risk Register for a while.

According to the website, the risk record relates to the former store structure only, the rest of the property is not at risk.

Ralph Hardie wants to use the building to store items like bikes.

No external changes will be made to the building structure.

But a new floor is needed inside as the current one is rotted.

SUBMITTED: Disused shop to dog grooming parlour

Speyside Barks ‘n’ Bubbles owner Nina Reid is seeking retrospective consent for the change of use on her premises.

Previous uses of the building at 107 High Street in Aberlour have included Lotus Petal Flowers.

That business closed its Aberlour store in 2017 after owners found juggling two shops too stressful.

Since last September, Ms Reid has been running her business inside the unused shop.

S Reid Design is representing her in the application.

According to the documents, they were unaware the change of use was required.

Cooper🖤🤍 first time at the groomers today such a good boy👌🏼 Posted by Speyside Barks ‘n’ Bubbles on Wednesday, 3 May 2023

APPROVED: Temporary safety measure at Elgin church

Elgin High Church will erect a snowboard on the main church roof, along the North Guildry Street frontage.

This is a temporary safety measure in order to reduce the risk of slates falling onto the street.

The roof suffers from “nail sickness” – the nails are deteriorating – and some slates have already fallen.

The Church of Scotland church may close and merge with St Giles and St Columba’s South church under the draft Moray Presbytery plan.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk