Month-long closure of A816 between Oban and Lochgilphead after huge landslide

The A816 road at Ardfern, between Oban and Lochgilphead, will be closed for four weeks after three massive landslides caused by heavy rain blocked a 220 yard section.

The landslides brought 6,000 tonnes of debris cascading onto the route.

The council gave the latest updates on the major issue on a statement released today, explaining how massive boulders were causing an obstruction.

It said: “There are large potentially unstable boulders (some estimated to exceed 70 tonnes) high on the slope.

“Further assessment will be undertaken, and more information will be available, after today’s predicted heavy rainfall.”

The local authority explained that remediation works will begin “following detailed assessment of the slope and boulders”.

The statement continued: “Works will start with removing or stabilising potentially unstable boulders to make the area safe for clearance works.

“Current estimates are that the road will remain closed for at least four weeks, subject to any further weather impacts. There is a diversion in place which is via the A83- A819 – 85 or vice versa.”

More roads in the area are affected

The council is currently undertaking a major clean-up operation as many other routes are still affected or closed.

A815 north of St Catherine’s before the A83 junction (landslip)

There is between 250 and 300 tonnes of debris on the road which workers are in the process of clearing.

Additionally, several landslips on the A83 along the stretch at Dunoon road end have led to the closure of this road.

B836 Glen Lean (partial bridge collapse and landslip)

This road will remain closed until the council can plan for a bridge replacement or repair.

B840 between Ford and Eredine (landslips)

This road is closed due to a number of different landslips, with the council pushing on with debris clearance.

C30 West Loch Awe (landslips)

This road is closed because of a landslip. The council is clearing the debris.

A814 Glen Douglas between Whistlefield and Arrochar (landslip)

Now open – passable with care.

A815 Loch Eck (flooding) between Strachur and Benmore

Now open – passable with care.

B828 Glen Mhor (landslip)

This road is closed due to a landslip. The council is progressing with site clearance and investigating slope stability.