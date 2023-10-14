Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funding secured for community hub plan in Fort William area could benefit more than 2,000 residents

Obtaining funding for the community hub business plan is not the regeneration group's only success this year.

By Shannon Morrison
A visualisation of the proposed community hub for Upper Achintore. Image: Mabbett Consultancy
Picture shows: a sketch visualisation of proposed community hub for Upper Achintore - prepared by Mabbett Consultancy, Inverness. Image supplied by: Upper Achintore Regeneration Group

The Upper Achintore area of Fort William is one step closer to getting its own community hub now funding has been received.

A plan to create a high-quality community hub at Heathercroft Drive has taken “a significant step forward”.

It is hoped that a new community hub in the area would help meet the needs of the area’s 2,000 residents.

The Highland Council’s community regeneration team has awarded funding to the Upper Achintore Regeneration Group (UARG).

The purpose of the funding is to allow for the preparation of a business plan, which is necessary to confirm the viability of the overall project.

Funding will also cover other costs. This would include the setup of an organisation to own the land, as well as own and run the building.

One of many successes for Upper Achintore

Upper Achintore Regeneration chairman Mark Linfield says: “This confirms that the Highland Council is firmly behind us.

“The timing is opportune as we have our AGM online on October 16 at 6.30pm.”

Those who wish to attend the annual general meeting are welcome to do so.

An invitation can be obtained by emailing the group secretary.

Obtaining funding for the community hub business plan is not the group’s only success this year.

The Ross Place pitch is currently being upgraded into a multi-use games pitch following pressure from the UARG.

Pictured: circled area in Upper Achintore where parking will not be available whilst new Fort William pitch is being built. TSL Contractors.
The area where the multi-use games pitch is being developed in Ross Drive, Upper Achintore. Image: TSL Contractors

TSL Contractors began work on the pitch in September of this year.

During springtime TSL will then return to complete the final surfacing.

Residents, can you spare an hour or two?

Regeneration chairman Mark Linfield stresses that community support will be “essential” if the plan moves forward.

He said: “We urgently need more residents to come forward and help our community. You will be made very welcome.”

Mark also adds that during the AGM meeting on October 16 the UARG will form a new committee and elect office bearers.

For this reason the group are hoping to get a good turnout at the meeting.

“Please consider if you can spare an hour or two a month and become a committee member,” Mark said.

The Upper Achintore Regeneration Group also have a public Facebook group. If you are interested in joining, then click here.

Conversation