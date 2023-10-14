The Upper Achintore area of Fort William is one step closer to getting its own community hub now funding has been received.

A plan to create a high-quality community hub at Heathercroft Drive has taken “a significant step forward”.

It is hoped that a new community hub in the area would help meet the needs of the area’s 2,000 residents.

The Highland Council’s community regeneration team has awarded funding to the Upper Achintore Regeneration Group (UARG).

The purpose of the funding is to allow for the preparation of a business plan, which is necessary to confirm the viability of the overall project.

Funding will also cover other costs. This would include the setup of an organisation to own the land, as well as own and run the building.

One of many successes for Upper Achintore

Upper Achintore Regeneration chairman Mark Linfield says: “This confirms that the Highland Council is firmly behind us.

“The timing is opportune as we have our AGM online on October 16 at 6.30pm.”

Those who wish to attend the annual general meeting are welcome to do so.

An invitation can be obtained by emailing the group secretary.

Obtaining funding for the community hub business plan is not the group’s only success this year.

The Ross Place pitch is currently being upgraded into a multi-use games pitch following pressure from the UARG.

TSL Contractors began work on the pitch in September of this year.

During springtime TSL will then return to complete the final surfacing.

Residents, can you spare an hour or two?

Regeneration chairman Mark Linfield stresses that community support will be “essential” if the plan moves forward.

He said: “We urgently need more residents to come forward and help our community. You will be made very welcome.”

Mark also adds that during the AGM meeting on October 16 the UARG will form a new committee and elect office bearers.

For this reason the group are hoping to get a good turnout at the meeting.

“Please consider if you can spare an hour or two a month and become a committee member,” Mark said.

The Upper Achintore Regeneration Group also have a public Facebook group. If you are interested in joining, then click here.

More stories from Fort William: