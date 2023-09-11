Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fort William housing to get new multi-use games pitch

Work on the Upper Achintore pitch will commence on 18 September.

By Shannon Morrison
Fort William high street where Costa Coffee was
Fort William High Street. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 30/05/2023

TSL Contractors have confirmed that the Upper Achintore area of Fort William is gaining a new games pitch.

The construction work will take place on the site of an existing football pitch in Ross Place.

Works will begin from September 18, with the aim of finishing in approximately 14 weeks.

A return visit will then be made in spring to complete the final surfacing.

TSL Contractors say they are ‘delighted’ to be undertaking the work on behalf of Highland Council.

Head of Civils at TSL Ian McIntyre says: “This work will no doubt be of benefit to the local community.”

Will parking in Ross Place be affected?

According to TSL their working hours will be as follows:

  • Monday – Friday: no loud working before 7:30am and after 6:00pm
  • Saturday: no loud working before 7:30am and after 1:00pm
Pictured: circled area in Upper Achintore where parking will not be available whilst new Fort William pitch is being built. TSL Contractors.
The parking area in Ross Place which is circled in red will be enclosed during work. Supplied by TSL Contractors

Temporary security fencing is also going to be installed in order for work to be carried out safely.

The circular parking area in Ross Place will also be blocked off.

According to TSL, this is to “minimise the requirement to reverse construction vehicles”.

TSL Contractors have asked that all existing vehicles and trailers be removed from this area by September 17.

This is not the first time TSL have undertaken work in the Fort William area.

The construction company delivered over 100 affordable homes for the Blar Mor development for Highland Council.

The first phase of the development alone was the largest affordable housing development in the Highlands since the 1980s.

