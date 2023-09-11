TSL Contractors have confirmed that the Upper Achintore area of Fort William is gaining a new games pitch.

The construction work will take place on the site of an existing football pitch in Ross Place.

Works will begin from September 18, with the aim of finishing in approximately 14 weeks.

A return visit will then be made in spring to complete the final surfacing.

TSL Contractors say they are ‘delighted’ to be undertaking the work on behalf of Highland Council.

Head of Civils at TSL Ian McIntyre says: “This work will no doubt be of benefit to the local community.”

Will parking in Ross Place be affected?

According to TSL their working hours will be as follows:

Monday – Friday: no loud working before 7:30am and after 6:00pm

Saturday: no loud working before 7:30am and after 1:00pm

Temporary security fencing is also going to be installed in order for work to be carried out safely.

The circular parking area in Ross Place will also be blocked off.

According to TSL, this is to “minimise the requirement to reverse construction vehicles”.

TSL Contractors have asked that all existing vehicles and trailers be removed from this area by September 17.

This is not the first time TSL have undertaken work in the Fort William area.

The construction company delivered over 100 affordable homes for the Blar Mor development for Highland Council.

The first phase of the development alone was the largest affordable housing development in the Highlands since the 1980s.

News and updates from Fort William: