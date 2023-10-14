Jacqueline Wake Young: The events in Israel and Gaza reach all the way to Scottish shores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: The events in Israel and Gaza reach all the way to Scottish shores

As Israel pummels Gaza and blockades fuel, food and water in response to the weekend’s attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Scots at home are not immune to the situation

Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged El-Nakla, parents of the first minister's wife Nadia, are trapped in Gaza.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Being married to an Irish poet has its joys as well as its challenges.

I’m sure Yeats’s missus said at some point: “I couldn’t give a monkey’s about your Nobel Prize, can you figure out where this third recycling bin is supposed to go?”

This week the challenge in our house was to organise a trip to London so my husband can attend the Palestine Book Awards.

A collection he published by the Palestinian poet Dareen Tatour has been shortlisted.

Decisions, decisions

Should he fly to Heathrow or Gatwick? Should he take the 10.35am British Airways flight from Aberdeen or the 8.45am with easyJet, assuming there are no more cancellations to Luton?

Should he go for one night or two? Should he attend the round-table discussion? Should he stay at the Hilton where the awards are being held or the Travelodge?

The author, Dareen, has far fewer choices in life, and that’s before the latest events in Israel and Gaza.

She was jailed in 2016 in Israel for writing a poem and released following an international outcry.

Israeli police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, October 7, as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. Image: AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov.

Publishing her book, My Threatening Poem: The Memoir of a Poet in Occupation Prisons, involved faltering phonecalls from our kitchen in Aberdeenshire to an anonymous translator in the West Bank.

Her subsequent poetry volume, I Sing From The Window of Exile, is up for an award, but Dareen is yet to hold her own book in her hands, let alone a prize.

Copies of the collection, sent to her via a PO box in Jerusalem, did not arrive despite meticulous attention to postal requirements at this end.

It’s frustrating enough juggling packages at Stonehaven’s so-called Post Office at the back of a busy petrol station, without wondering if they’ll reach their destination.

Still, everyone does their best.

Pulitzer Prize winners make a stand

Among the numerous individuals and organisations, such as PEN International who called for Dareen’s release from jail, were 300 prominent writers including 11 Pulitzer Prize winners.

“Look Jacq, I’ve got an email from Noam Chomsky,” my husband said one morning, to which I replied: “Can you move the car before the harbour festival kicks off so I can go to Asda?”

Someone’s got to man the domestic fort.

Palestinian poet Dareen Tatour on the cover of her book which has been shortlisted for an award.

How a publisher in north-east Scotland could end up bringing to the English-speaking world the work of a Palestinian poet, is a tale of compassion, determination and conscience.

It is also a story of the interconnected nature of people worldwide. Truly, no man or woman is an island. Our lives intertwine beyond borders and backgrounds.

First minister’s in-laws trapped

First Minister Humza Yousaf is himself caught up in events and released a tearful video update from his mother-in-law, trapped in southern Gaza amid the Israeli bombardment.

His wife Nadia’s parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, are British citizens and live in Dundee, but had gone to visit family.

They became trapped after Hamas launched attacks on Israel which responded with bombs and a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, including cutting off the water.

Warning it would be her last video, Elizabeth said: “Everyone in Gaza is moving towards where we are. One million people, no food, no water. Still they are bombing them as they leave.”

Injured Palestinian children react as they wait at the hospital to be checked, as battles continue for the sixth consecutive day in the city of Rafah, in the Gaza Strip on October 12, 2023. Image: APA Images/Shutterstock.

The news has been heart-breaking and I had to switch between channels to get a balanced view.

At one point I landed on the story about the Sycamore Gap tree being lifted away from Hadrian’s Wall after it was felled in an alleged act of vandalism.

I had been upset about this tree, but more recent events changed my perspective.

As I fretted over innocents either already dead or in mortal peril on both sides of the  conflict, I looked numbly at images of the great sycamore and thought: All this anguish, all this coverage, for a tree.

Work begins in the removal of the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland on Thursday. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

A message of hope

Then another story caught my eye, with an expert from the National Trust saying “coppicing” the tree had in fact prolonged its life.

It won’t look the same, but there is every chance the stump will regrow, and sycamores are good at that apparently.

There’s a message of hope there for every tale of adversity, major or comparatively minor.

It could be the rejuvenation of Union Street, the revival of the Belmont Filmhouse, Sir Billy Connolly saying he will never give up performing despite having Parkinson’s, solving the connectivity crisis in the Western Isles or finding a path to peace.

It may not look the same, but if it’s a way to live, it doesn’t really have to.

Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El-Nakla, whose parents are currently trapped in Gaza.

Conversation