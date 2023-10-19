Woman, 57, dies after being swept away in Angus river in Storm Babet

A 57-year-old woman has died after being swept away in an Angus river.

Police were called to the Water of Lee, at Glen Esk, on Thursday at around 1.45pm after receiving reports of a person being swept away.

The body was recovered at around 4pm.

Her identity is currently unknown and there are no suspicious circumstances.

A red weather warning for rain is currently in force in the region.

A police spokesman said: “At around 1.45pm on Thursday, October 19, officers attended a report of a person having been swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk.

“Around 4pm, the body of a 57-year-old woman was recovered from the river.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”