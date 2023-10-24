Lost phone at centre of Wagatha Christie trial was dropped in the North Sea during Macduff trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lost phone at centre of Wagatha Christie trial was dropped in the North Sea during Macduff trip

It was claimed "vital" evidence in the Vardy vs Rooney case may have been lost due to the phone being at the bottom of the North Sea.

By Ellie Milne
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy
Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy during their High Court libel battle. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The now-infamous mobile phone that went missing in the North Sea during the Wagatha Christie trial was lost in Macduff.

The phone allegedly contained “vital” messages between Rebekah Vardy and her PR agent Caroline Watt which could have proved they leaked stories about Coleen Rooney to The Sun.

However, these messages could not be shared as part of the libel claim because the agent’s phone was at the bottom of the North Sea.

Caroline lost her phone off the north-east coast when she was on a dolphin-spotting trip with ex-footballer husband Steve Watt, who is from Gamrie.

The Vardy vs Rooney case – better known as Wagatha Christie – came about after Rebekah, wife of Leicester City player Jamie Vardy, sued Coleen over the accusation.

However, the court ultimately found Coleen’s statement to be “substantially true”.

Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London last year during the Wagatha Christie case.
Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London last year. Image: Yui Mok/PA.

Wagatha Christie phone lost in Macduff

The “conveniently” missing phone was a big talking point in the lead up to the trial and described by Judge Mrs Justice Steyn as likely to be “deliberate”.

Now, Steve Watt has revealed it was a “simple accident” during a family boat trip in Macduff.

The former footballer, who previously played for Ross County, has shared a photo with The Sun showing Caroline holding her phone aboard a boat on August 10, 2021.

He told the paper: “It might be convenient for wealthy people to lose £1,000 phones but it certainly wasn’t for us. And it made Caroline even more stressed.

“Caroline and I wish we’d never, ever set foot on that boat. This wasn’t a luxury yacht in Dubai, this was a drizzly day in Aberdeenshire.

“The sea was choppy and Caroline dropped the phone purely by accident.”

Phone key to Vardy vs Rooney case dropped from boat

Steve, who was born in Aberdeen and raised in Gardenstown, said the boat trip was cut short due to the “choppy” weather.

He added: “Caroline was standing, leaning on the railings overlooking the water and concentrating on the horizon to try to stop herself from being ill.

“I was cuddling our daughter behind her.

“In hindsight, if all the sickness hadn’t started, we would still be sitting down and it would never have all happened.”

The agent’s husband went on to explain how a “sudden jolt” caused Caroline to drop the phone over the railing while taking a video of a seal.

Her iCloud was “checked twice” by experts, but Rebekah’s agent ultimately did not appear in court and had her witness statement withdrawn due to health reasons.

The Vardy vs Rooney case is back in the public eye this week following the release of the Disney+ documentary titled Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

Conversation