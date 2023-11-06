Aberdeenshire teen vows to play football again as he makes ‘miracle recovery’ from New York car cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire teen vows to play football again as he makes ‘miracle recovery’ from New York car cash

With his life 'hanging in the balance', former Huntly FC youngster Ethan Walker was taken to hospital and treated for injuries in ICU.

By Graham Fleming
Ethan Walker with a Scotland flag.
Ethan Walker from Ellon was hit by a car in the US. Image: Facebook.

An Aberdeenshire teen has vowed to carry on his football career even after he was hit by a car.

Formerly of Huntly FC as a youth, Ethan Walker from Auchnagatt was hit by a car travelling at 45mph while walking back to college in America.

The 17-year-old made the journey from Aberdeenshire to the US to pursue his passion for football.

He secured a spot as starting centre-back on the Genesee Community College soccer team in the state of New York.

However, on September 12, Ethan’s blossoming career was brought to a halt.

He spent several weeks in hospital before he was able to fly home. However, Ethan will require more surgery.

‘I’m looking forward to getting back out there’

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he said: “My playing days aren’t over yet, thankfully. The doctors are very surprised at how well I’m doing.”

“Reading my notes, they just think it’s a miracle how well I’m doing.

“It’s great being home, I can see my friends again. Some of my mates have been to see me.

“Thankfully I’m getting the feeding tube out hopefully in a couple of weeks, once my swallow is better, so that’s good.”

Fundraising means the world

Ethan has little memory of the car crash.

He continued: “I remember about the last two-and-a-half weeks of being at the hospital. I remember the day before my surgery and I remember the day of my surgery when I got my knee operated on.

“I remember the day after as well, I had a very bad reaction to the anaesthetic and the painkillers.”

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who gave money to the fundraising page to support me.

“I am looking forward to the future, to healing and getting back to the gym and football again.”

Ethan Walker
Ethan once played for Huntly FC as a youth. Image: Facebook.

Described by friends as a “real go-getter” with “dreams as big as the football pitch itself”, Ethan has now had over £50,000 raised for him by friends and family to help with costs not met by insurance and to support his family.

Jaclyn Walker, Ethan’s mum, flew from Scotland to be by his side as soon as she heard the news.

Also speaking to BBC Scotland, she said: “But I phoned the number on the email, and I spoke to the sheriff over in Buffalo, and he told me what had happened and from that moment on it was just a blur.

“I just tried to get a flight as quick as I could. It took a while to find out the severity of what actually had happened.

‘I just told him to keep fighting’

“I spoke to one doctor and he kind of told me about the brain bleed and about how he was just unconscious, ventilated, and they weren’t sure if there was brain activity. I didn’t find out the extent of all his other injuries until I got there.

“I just saw him and wanted to sit down and hold him and talk to him. I’d sprayed myself with loads of perfume, which is so stupid, when I got off the plane just so he could smell me, even if nothing else he would know that that was my perfume.

“I can’t even think what I thought other than I just need to be there to tell him to keep fighting.

“The doctors over there, the trauma team that had him for first 11 days, they kept checking on him.

“Every time someone that treated him saw him in the hospital, they were just like ‘you’re a miracle, we can’t actually believe he’s the same boy that was down in the trauma unit with everything going on’.

“And then when we got home we had the same reaction from all the doctors in Aberdeen that he’s seen in person. They have all read his notes, and then when he appears in front of them they are just like ‘Wow. You are not what we were expecting to be walking in the door’.

“I couldn’t be prouder, his attitude, everything about him. I don’t have words. Just super proud.”

