‘Voice of shinty’ Hugh Dan MacLennan reflects on 40-year career in new documentary

The documentary on Hugh Dan MacLennan will be shown on BBC Alba on Boxing Day.

By Danny Law
A documentary is being shown on BBC Alba about Hugh Dan MacLennan.

Hugh Dan MacLennan, one of Scotland’s most recognisable voices in sports broadcasting, is the subject of a new documentary that will be shown on BBC Alba on Boxing Day.

Hanging up his microphone earlier this year after a 40-year career, the documentary  ‘Hugh Dan’ shines a spotlight on the life and times of Hugh Dan MacLennan.

Along with covering football, rugby and shinty, Hugh Dan has also completed a PhD focusing on the history and development of shinty overseas and chaired the project to launch Faclair na Pàrlamaid, the Scottish Gaelic dictionary.

Reflecting on his childhood and how this shaped his long and colourful career, he said: “My time at Caol Primary School was wonderful.

“We received an education that money can’t buy, and it laid the foundations for the rest of my life.

“Away from school, we were outside from dawn to dusk …We’d be playing football and shinty, and when Wimbledon was on we’d be hitting a tennis ball against the school wall making a racket. It was just special.”

Hugh Dan MacLennan behind the microphone. 

An academic, an author, an authority on sports history and a former shinty player, he says he couldn’t have done it without the support of his wife, Kathleen.

Hugh Dan decided to retire following the couple’s health concerns in 2022 when they were both diagnosed with cancer – however, they both have big plans for the future, especially now with more free time on their hands, including travelling and improving their golf handicaps.

He said: “It was a pretty rough year, with both of us having to deal with cancer, but it was a comfort in a way, that we were both in the same situation.

Kathleen added: “We know only too well how lucky we have been not to need any more treatment… and we will take advantage of all of the good health while we have it.”

The 2023 Camanachd Cup final marked 40 years since Hugh Dan’s first broadcast – and his last covering the premier shinty competition as a commentator.

He said: “Every shinty player would wish to be on the park, playing, and then lifting the trophy.

“I never got that opportunity but I got the opportunity to do the next best thing, and that’s sitting over there describing the action to everybody.”

Hugh Dan premieres on BBC Alba and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday December 26 at 9pm (in Gaelic with English subtitles).

