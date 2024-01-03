Fewer trains running between Inverurie and Aberdeen due to continued track problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fewer trains running between Inverurie and Aberdeen due to continued track problems

Flooding has left silt dumped on one of the tracks near Dyce, meaning fewer trains can run.

By Bailey Moreton
Pictured is a quiet Inverurie Train Station, back in 2020. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured is a quiet Inverurie Train Station, back in 2020. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Delays and cancellations are set to continue between Aberdeen, Inverurie and Inverness on Wednesday as the track near Dyce remains obstructed.

On Tuesday, engineers found water flowing over the retaining wall between Inverurie and Dyce, washing silt and debris onto the line.

Water levels have since subsided, but silt and debris remains on one side of the tracks.

A train at Aberdeen railway station.
Inverurie to Montrose services will start or terminate in Aberdeen due to debris on the track near Dyce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Because of this, fewer trains are running as they are only currently able to use one line, according to ScotRail.

This means Inverurie to Montrose services start or terminate in Aberdeen. Delays will be caused for trains going between Aberdeen and Inverness. And Aberdeen and Inverurie services have been delayed or suspended.

Network Rail Scotland, the body that maintains the country’s railways, tweeted that trains will only be able to use one track until the silt and debris have been cleared and a safety inspection carried out.

Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains through Inverurie are being disrupted, delayed or suspended. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In a statement given yesterday, Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experience disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your tickets and claim on our website or mobile app.”

Trains cancelled between Aberdeen and Inverurie

