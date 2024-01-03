Fewer trains running between Inverurie and Aberdeen due to continued track problems

Delays and cancellations are set to continue between Aberdeen, Inverurie and Inverness on Wednesday as the track near Dyce remains obstructed.

On Tuesday, engineers found water flowing over the retaining wall between Inverurie and Dyce, washing silt and debris onto the line.

Water levels have since subsided, but silt and debris remains on one side of the tracks.

Because of this, fewer trains are running as they are only currently able to use one line, according to ScotRail.

This means Inverurie to Montrose services start or terminate in Aberdeen. Delays will be caused for trains going between Aberdeen and Inverness. And Aberdeen and Inverurie services have been delayed or suspended.

Network Rail Scotland, the body that maintains the country’s railways, tweeted that trains will only be able to use one track until the silt and debris have been cleared and a safety inspection carried out.

In a statement given yesterday, Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experience disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your tickets and claim on our website or mobile app.”