Cost of Elgin Poundland shop fit out revealed as transformation of iconic town centre building moves closer to finishing line

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Jean Stalker wants to give new life to the closed Findochty Methodist Church.

A new commercial unit could be built at Elgin Business Park signalling the potential arrival of another business.

Last month, we exclusively went inside the Elgin Poundland building.

Now the cost of work to fit out the shop has been revealed.

SUBMITTED: Elgin Poundland

Last month, we gain exclusive access to have a look around the Elgin Poundland building as it moves closer to opening.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall have carried out the complex and arduous work to dismantle the sandstone structure before rebuilding it.

The store will be on the ground floor and four flats on the upper two storeys.

Over the last six years, it is fair to say there hasn’t been a shortage of challenges including a major fire and the global pandemic.

Now LDN Architects has lodged a building warrant on behalf of Poundland for various alterations to fit out the fire damaged shop.

According to the warrant, the work will cost around £560,000.

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856. It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

The discount retailer is aiming for a summer opening.

In the meantime, Poundland has a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour:

SUBMITTED: New business could arrive at Elgin Business Park

Developers Saltire Business Parks want to build a commercial unit with office element, parking and yard space at Elgin Business Park’s site 8.

It will be suitable for classes 4 (business), 5 (general industrial) and 6 (storage or distribution).

It is understood discussions are ongoing with potential tenants.

What is the business park?

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand.

We previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Meanwhile, accountants Johnston Carmichael are building a new single-storey office at the business park.

Last week, we revealed work has been given the go-ahead to build Russell Construction’s new home.

SUBMITTED: New life for church

Jean Stalker wants to give a closed church a new lease of life.

Last September, Findochty Methodist Church on Seaview Road closed its doors after 107 years serving the local community.

In 1916, it was built as the Methodist movement grew across the Moray Firth.

What are the plans for the church?

She wants to transform the former church into two homes.

Other work could include a new pedestrian access gate to the south boundary wall.

One local described the plans as “very sympathetic” to the area and “much better” than leaving the building to rot.

David Dittman is representing Mrs Stalker in the proposals.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk