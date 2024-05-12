Cost of Elgin Poundland shop fit out revealed as transformation of iconic town centre building moves closer to finishing line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Cost of Elgin Poundland shop fit out revealed as transformation of iconic town centre building moves closer to finishing line

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Key people involved in Elgin Poundland project. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Key people involved in Elgin Poundland project. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Jean Stalker wants to give new life to the closed Findochty Methodist Church.

A new commercial unit could be built at Elgin Business Park signalling the potential arrival of another business.

Last month, we exclusively went inside the Elgin Poundland building.

Now the cost of work to fit out the shop has been revealed.

SUBMITTED: Elgin Poundland

The Poundland building in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last month, we gain exclusive access to have a look around the Elgin Poundland building as it moves closer to opening.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall have carried out the complex and arduous work to dismantle the sandstone structure before rebuilding it.

The store will be on the ground floor and four flats on the upper two storeys.

Over the last six years, it is fair to say there hasn’t been a shortage of challenges including a major fire and the global pandemic.

Our exclusive look inside Elgin Poundland. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Now LDN Architects has lodged a building warrant on behalf of Poundland for various alterations to fit out the fire damaged shop.

According to the warrant, the work will cost around £560,000.

Inside the Poundland shop.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856. It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

The discount retailer is aiming for a summer opening.

In the meantime, Poundland has a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour:

SUBMITTED: New business could arrive at Elgin Business Park

Elgin Business Park.

Developers Saltire Business Parks want to build a commercial unit with office element, parking and yard space at Elgin Business Park’s site 8.

It will be suitable for classes 4 (business), 5 (general industrial) and 6 (storage or distribution).

It is understood discussions are ongoing with potential tenants.

Drawing impression of proposed commercial unit.

What is the business park?

Elgin Business Park.

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand.

We previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Meanwhile, accountants Johnston Carmichael are building a new single-storey office at the business park.

Last week, we revealed work has been given the go-ahead to build Russell Construction’s new home.

SUBMITTED: New life for church

Methodist Church in Findochty.

Jean Stalker wants to give a closed church a new lease of life.

Last September, Findochty Methodist Church on Seaview Road closed its doors after 107 years serving the local community.

In 1916, it was built as the Methodist movement grew across the Moray Firth.

What are the plans for the church?

Drawing impression of changes to the former Methodist Church.

She wants to transform the former church into two homes.

Other work could include a new pedestrian access gate to the south boundary wall.

One local described the plans as “very sympathetic” to the area and  “much better” than leaving the building to rot.

David Dittman is representing Mrs Stalker in the proposals.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

More from

Sheena and kids from the school
'Heroic' Moray primary teacher in the running to win top award as she retires…
Partially built pedestrian crossing on A96 in Elgin.
Revealed: How much A96 roadworks in Elgin have soared over budget
Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council reveals major repairs to Elgin High Street building in bid to attract…
Ailsa Stinson, of B is for Brand
Meet the Moray businesswoman who used to be a fairy
The accident happened around 9am. Image: Jasperimage.
Biker airlifted to ARI following crash near Elgin
Marius Puscas standing at front desk of Planta.
Planta owner on how Elgin town centre can create 'a buzz' to help High…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Kennedy found guilty of rape Picture shows; Neil Kennedy - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team (DCT/Facebook) Date; Unknown
Keith man gave woman crack cocaine and whisky then raped her twice
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Hillary Clinton fraudster and a cruel farmer
Unused car garage earmarked for four new uses.
New life for eyesore Forres garage in form of three businesses and more homes…
Sophie and Madison Ross along with Teagan Muir and Findlay Grant. Image: Jasperimage.
Fundraisers Madison and Findlay raise cash for RNLI after paddleboarding adventure goes wrong