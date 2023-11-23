Confirmed: St Peter’s RC School to stay in Old Aberdeen – with Seaton Park access to make up for smaller playground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confirmed: St Peter’s RC School to stay in Old Aberdeen – with Seaton Park access to make up for smaller playground

Meanwhile, the transformation of Old Aberdeen House will teach Aberdeen City Council "valuable lessons" on how to modernise other Victorian buildings.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Old Aberdeen House will be transformed into the new home of St Peter's RC School. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Old Aberdeen House will be transformed into the new home of St Peter's RC School. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

St Peter’s RC School will be staying put at its historic Old Aberdeen home – despite worries it doesn’t have enough playground space for pupils.

It was argued that a project to upgrade a nearby building would allow Aberdeen City Council to learn “valuable lessons” on how to bring its Victorian schools up to modern energy standards.

The local authority had initially planned to move pupils to the existing Riverbank School in Tillydrone once it’s built.

The City Archive is currently located in Old Aberdeen House but would move ahead of the revamp. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, more space became available when the neighbouring Old Aberdeen House on Dunbar Street was vacated by the Aberdeen Scientific Services Laboratory last year.

Council officers then created an alternative plan to keep St Peter’s School in place, but revamp the historic granite building to create a state-of-the-art facility offering extra teaching space instead.

St Peter’s pupils benefit from trips to Seaton Park and botanic garden

The proposal was considered at the city’s education and finance committees.

Labour members wanted the council to continue with the move to Tillydrone as they believed pupils would benefit from more outdoor space at Riverbank.

Councillor Ross Grant pictured outside Riverbank School in Tillydrone. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Councillor Ross Grant said staying at Old Aberdeen would “sadly deny future generations the opportunity for significantly greater secure bespoke space”.

However council bosses fired back, saying youngsters at St Peter’s enjoy visits to nearby Seaton Park and the Cruickshank Botanic Garden.

This, they argued, would make up for having a smaller playground.

The proximity to Aberdeen University was also hailed as a benefit, helping pupils to aspire towards higher education.

St Peter’s pupils enjoy days out to nearby Seaton Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But Mr Grant didn’t think it was “normal” for schools to “rely” on public spaces like Seaton Park for pupils to enjoy an outdoor learning environment.

“It’s a bonus and adds value to their experience but I can’t think of any other where the school has to rely on that,” he added.

Bright future ahead for Aberdeen’s Victorian schools?

Meanwhile SNP councillor Michael Hutchison claimed the project could be “pioneering” for the city’s other Victorian schools.

He praised the “new possibility” of bringing older buildings back into more long-term use.

Plans to move St Peter’s RC School into Old Aberdeen House have been backed by councillors. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Property chief Stephen Booth explained the Old Aberdeen House proposal would give the council a “practical demonstration” on how granite buildings can be modernised.

He said: “Retrofitting older buildings is a challenge and we hope to get a full set of lessons learned that we can then apply elsewhere.”

‘It’s their home and that’s where they want to be’

Fellow SNP Councillor Neil Copland told the committee he knew the building very well as he attended classes there when it was previously the Old Aberdeen secondary school.

However he noted the “overwhelming message” from a public consultation held in 2019 regarding the future of St Peter’s was that the school body wanted to stay where it was.

Councillor Neil Copland backed the Old Aberdeen House plan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We are going to get a wonderful opportunity here to make a first-class school in an old Victorian building,” he commented.

“St Peter’s has been there for 40 years, it’s their home and that’s where they want to be.

“We have listened to them and we are now going to build them a state-of-the-art school.”

Should everything go to plan, the refurbished building is on track to be ready by summer 2026.

Scaffolding put up in Aberdeen’s St Machar Academy after RAAC found during ‘extensive testing’

