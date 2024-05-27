Deveronvale make three new signings

Deveronvale have made a triple signing as their plans for next season gather pace.

New Banffers boss Garry Wood has made his first additions by recruiting defender Kyle Dalling from Huntly, midfielder Demilade Yunus from Inverurie Locos and striker Adam Reid from Sunnybank.

Dalling has been with Huntly for the last three years having previously been at Elgin City, Forfar Athletic and Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old was put on the Christie Park transfer list last month. Dalling has now returned to Princess Royal Park after joining the Banffers on loan in December.

Yunus, 21, signed for Inverurie last year following a stint with Keith, but struggled for regular game at Harlaw Park.

He was transfer-listed earlier this month and Deveronvale have managed to secure his signature.

Meanwhile, Reid steps up to the Breedon Highland League having been a prolific goalscorer in the Juniors with Sunnybank.

Over the past two seasons he has notched 60 goals and helped the Aberdeen outfit win promotion to the NRJFA Premiership last year.

Boss hails signings

On his new recruits, Wood said: “Kyle is a big, powerful, strong defender who has been a bit unlucky with injuries.

“Hopefully with a good pre-season under his belt we will get to see the best of him next season.

“Kyle had plenty of other offers and turned down more lucrative ones to come and join the Vale project.

“I’m delighted to get Dem over the line, he is a true athlete and competitor who will add quality to our midfield.

“It’s my job to make sure I get him back to his best, Dem had other more lucrative offers on the table but decided to join the Vale project.

“Adam was highly sought after, he is a proven goalscorer and I feel this is a great time for him to step up to the next level.

“He has had a good background scoring goals every level he has played at and I am hoping he can continue that in his next step up at the Vale.”