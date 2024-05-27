Deveronvale make three new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale make three new signings

Demilade Yunus, Kyle Dalling and Adam Reid have joined the Banffers.

By Callum Law
Demilade Yunus, pictured during his time with Inverurie Locos, is one of Deveronvale's new signings.
Deveronvale have made a triple signing as their plans for next season gather pace.

New Banffers boss Garry Wood has made his first additions by recruiting defender Kyle Dalling from Huntly, midfielder Demilade Yunus from Inverurie Locos and striker Adam Reid from Sunnybank.

Dalling has been with Huntly for the last three years having previously been at Elgin City, Forfar Athletic and Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old was put on the Christie Park transfer list last month. Dalling has now returned to Princess Royal Park after joining the Banffers on loan in December.

Yunus, 21, signed for Inverurie last year following a stint with Keith, but struggled for regular game at Harlaw Park.

He was transfer-listed earlier this month and Deveronvale have managed to secure his signature.

Meanwhile, Reid steps up to the Breedon Highland League having been a prolific goalscorer in the Juniors with Sunnybank.

Over the past two seasons he has notched 60 goals and helped the Aberdeen outfit win promotion to the NRJFA Premiership last year.

Boss hails signings

On his new recruits, Wood said: “Kyle is a big, powerful, strong defender who has been a bit unlucky with injuries.

“Hopefully with a good pre-season under his belt we will get to see the best of him next season.

“Kyle had plenty of other offers and turned down more lucrative ones to come and join the Vale project.

“I’m delighted to get Dem over the line, he is a true athlete and competitor who will add quality to our midfield.

Deveronvale manager Garry Wood is pleased to have added to his squad.

“It’s my job to make sure I get him back to his best, Dem had other more lucrative offers on the table but decided to join the Vale project.

“Adam was highly sought after, he is a proven goalscorer and I feel this is a great time for him to step up to the next level.

“He has had a good background scoring goals every level he has played at and I am hoping he can continue that in his next step up at the Vale.”

