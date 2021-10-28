Everything you need to know about German Doner Kebab as ‘gourmet’ chain confirms Union Street move

A global fast food firm that sells “healthy, gourmet kebabs” is taking over a former shoe shop in Aberdeen city centre.

German Doner Kebab will convert the old Shoezone building at 111-115 Union Street, next to McDonald’s.

Council planning chiefs this week signed off on the proposals, saying the new diner will help with ambitions to regenerate Aberdeen’s Granite Mile.

They say diversifying away from traditional retail uses will help the heart of the city to “prosper”.

German Doner Kebab claims to be a far cry from the kebab shops revellers frequent when they are feeling peckish after a night out.

And here is all you need to know about Aberdeen’s newest haven for foodies…

Should I have heard of German Doner Kebabs already?

The very first store was opened in Berlin in 1989, but it wasn’t until 2016 that the first UK branch opened.

They rapidly made up for lost time and there are now 74 on these shores, with Scottish locations including Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Recruiting is now underway for a further 28 outlets.

There are also venues across America, and even in Saudi Arabia.

What makes them so different?

The company says its meat is all imported from Germany to “maintain quality and consistency”.

Bosses insist its methods are different from your typical kebab shops, with the result being a “nutritionally sound gourmet experience”.

What will the German Doner Kebab Aberdeen branch sell then?

Its signature dish is the original German doner kebab but it also sells wraps, burgers, veggie options and much more.

Is it pricey?

The original German doner kebab is £6.99, a box of doner meat with chips costs £5.49 and burgers range from £4.99 to £5.99.

Will I be able to get one on my way home from Club Tropicana?

The opening hours are not yet known but the closest branch, in Dundee, shuts at 11pm every night of the week.

Some branches in England remain open until 2am though.

Does Union Street need another food place? Wouldn’t it be better to have a new shop?

Aurora Planning, who applied to the council for permission to change the use of the building, painted a bleak picture of the city centre’s retail offering.

Their statement, submitted last August, cited the “rapidly changing” environment.

It added: “The difficulties in re-letting retail units in the current economic climate

in Aberdeen are also well known.”

Further details on when the new German Doner Kebab Aberdeen venue will open are expected in due course.

You can see the full application for yourself here.