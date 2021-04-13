Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Workers’ payment sparks row between Aberdeen council groups

By Jamie Hall
April 13, 2021, 9:27 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Vice-convener Ryan Houghton.
Vice-convener Ryan Houghton.

Councillors in Aberdeen will demand a £500 payment given to health workers is extended to local authority workers.

Money was made available to health and social care staff in recognition of their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Aberdeen City Council has repeatedly called for the money to also be given to those working in the public sector by the Scottish Government.

At a meeting of the authority’s staff governance committee on Monday, Torry/Ferryhill councillor Yvonne Allan brought forward a motion on the issue.

Members voted 6-3 to write to finance minister Kate Forbes and local government minister Kevin Stewart calling for them to pay out to council staff.

SNP councillors were the only group to vote against the motion.

Vice-convener Ryan Houghton said: “We value the work of our staff throughout the pandemic, the SNP’s decision to award a recognition payment to a partial number of workers is political and regrettable.

“All political groups and trade union representatives at the committee supported the extension of the payment and it’s not surprising, that the SNP here in Aberdeen refused to vote against the wishes of their bosses in Edinburgh.”

David Cameron, the SNP group’s staff governance spokesman, said in response: “If the administration wanted to reward our hard-working staff they had the opportunity to do so at the budget meeting last month – they chose not to.”

“Our council staff are our council’s responsibility and it’s for the council to recognise their efforts.

“I’m pleased to hear the Tories’ new-found enthusiasm for recognising workers and perhaps they’ll now lobby their Westminster bosses to exempt the payments to health and social care workers from tax and welfare assessments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.