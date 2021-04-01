Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen FC dreaming up plans for Pittodrieland theme park

By Reporter
April 1, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
How Pittodrieland might look
How Pittodrieland might look

Top secret plans are being drawn up by Aberdeen FC to turn the Pittodrie Stadium site into a Dons-themed amusement park, the Evening Express can reveal today.

It is understood a rollercoaster – dubbed the Willie Millie Thriller – and spinning cups shaped like the  European Cup Winners’ Cup are just some of the rides planned for the football funfair, which will be called Pittodrieland.

A high-speed rollercoaster is also currently being designed that will replicate the feeling players got when legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson gave them the ‘hairdryer treatment’.

Pittodrieland will combine the fun of the fair and football

Renowned Danish theme park designer Olaf Proil, who has created rides for Copenhagen’s famous Tivoli Gardens, is in charge of plans for the proposed attraction.

He said: “When the club got in touch with me earlier this year about Pittodrieland I jumped at the chance to get involved.

“The site itself has provided over a century of incredible football and I hope a theme park based around those historic moments will provide future generations with great memories.

The spinning cups and saucers ride would be reimagined at the spinning European Cup Winners’ Cups

“Aberdeen FC have given me carte blanche to dream up a theme park that will hopefully draw fans and tourists from far and wide.

“Disneyland has Mickey Mouse and Pittodrieland will have Angus the Bull.”

A spokesman for the club was tight-lipped about fairground plans.

He said: “It’s too early to go into detail about our plans for Pittodrie, however we’re sure fans will be thrilled when they see what’s in store for the historic stadium.”

 

 

