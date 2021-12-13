Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why your kitchen deserves a Christmas makeover

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Set of mugs, £4, Christmas pudding casserole dish, £24, set of two ramekins, £14, teapot, £12, Next.
Set of mugs, £4, Christmas pudding casserole dish, £24, set of two ramekins, £14, teapot, £12, Next.

Christmas kitchens are busy, crowded places, so why not inject a little decoration into them with festive-themed cookware, crockery and other accessories, suggests Jacqueline Wake Young.

All Good In The Pud apron, £5, Wilko.

If there’s one room that sees more action than all the others over Christmas – it’s the kitchen.

Christmas Red Glazed Cake Stand, £10, Primark.

As the heart of the home, it’s where visitors tend to head first to oversee the making of their tea (“Leave the teabag in! That’s enough milk! Just a quarter teaspoon of sugar for me!”).

Christmas Double Oven Glove, £9.99, Homesense.

It’s where everyone gathers during parties, leaving the beautifully-decorated living room abandoned except for an elderly relative trying to watch TV above the hullaballoo and one kid on a Kindle.

Winter Eve Serving Platter, £9.99, Dobbies.

It’s the centre of operations for all food-related tasks and goodness knows there are a lot of them, from adding walnuts and satsumas to the fancy bowl that only makes an appearance once a year, to assembling the pyramid of Ferrero Rocher for a laugh.

Winter Eve Embossed Jug, £8.99, Dobbies.

It’s where the turkey is fretted over, the veggie nut roast is burned, and the Bisto Best is kept secret from guests.

Winter Eve Salt and Pepper, £8.99, Dobbies.

Given that some of us will spend most of late December to January 1 in the kitchen, it’s perfectly understandable that we may want to inject some festive cheer into our surroundings.

Seasonal tea towels two-pack, £4, Primark.

As with the fancy bowl that only comes out once a year, that Christmas feeling can come from holly-patterned oven gloves, festive cake tins and a jug with embossed snow scene.

Christmas cake tins three-pack, £7, Primark.

It’s from little things like these that memories are created, and children who otherwise would rather not be given chores to do, will have new-found enthusiasm for setting the table when it involves Christmas-themed salt and pepper pots and penguin napkins.

Christmas character-shaped paper napkins, £1.50, Primark.

 

 

 

 

 

 

